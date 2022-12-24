ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Alan Jackson Throws It Back to Christmas 1978 With Amazing Photo Featuring His Wife

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw78o_0jtYFdiv00
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

As an artist, Alan Jackson has been keeping it country for more than 30 years—since dropping his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. As a man, Alan has been keeping it country his entire life. The latest evidence? Alan shared a throwback photo on Twitter from Christmas 1978.

Taken 44 years ago when Alan was just a fresh-faced 20-year-old, the photo features the future Country Music Hall of Fame member with his future wife, Denise. 1978 would be Alan’s last Christmas as a single man—he and his high school sweetheart married the next year on Dec. 15, 1979.

Take a look at the photo below for a rare glimpse of Alan without his trademark mustache. Of course, he’s still rocking some fantastic 1970s hair.

Alan Jackson Keeps It Country

After marrying in 1979, Alan and Denise moved from Newnan, Georgia, to Nashville in 1985 so Alan could pursue his country music dream. Alan scraped by on the local circuit before landing his big break in 1986 when Denise, who was working as a flight attendant, met Glen Campbell. Later, Alan secured a songwriting gig at Glen’s publishing company. And in 1989, Alan became the first artist signed to Arista Records’ new Nashville division. The rest, as they say, is history.

Yes, Alan Jackson has been keeping it country since dropping his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. Over the course of his 30-plus-year career, Jackson has scored 26 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In addition, he has 51 Top 10 hits. The Georgia native has sold almost 60 million albums worldwide. He also ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all time, across all genres.

Alan has earned three CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards (1995, 2002, 2003), as well as two Grammy Awards. Alan is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 30 years.

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Signature Stetson Cowboy Hat Going to Auction Amid Health Concerns

Last September, Alan Jackson announced that he is battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The neurological disorder impairs his balance and motor function. In its advanced stages, it will make it all but impossible for Jackson to walk or stand. However, he’s not hanging up his spurs just yet. The Georgia native is doing one more tour. Additionally, the “Chattahoochee” singer is still able to give back to charity to support his fellow musicians.
GEORGIA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Standing Ovation as Alan Jackson Stopped “Pop a Top” Mid-Performance

Isn’t it lovely when you see two country music legends supporting each other?. In the 1999 CMA Awards, Alan Jackson showed his utmost respect towards George Jones by singing “Choices” after he stopped performing his own song, “Pop a Top.” He proved that music award shows are more than awards, views, votes, and live performances. Jackson took the stage boldly and left everyone in awe.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Outsider.com

Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady’s Birthday Message to Son

Earlier this week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated the 13th birthday of their son, Ben. Both posted heart-warming messages on social media on Thursday, welcoming Ben to his teenage years. Though Brady and Bündchen have gone through major changes recently — filing for divorce earlier this year —...
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s Sister Reveals Why the Country Icon Always Wore Black

Johnny Cash is known for a long and storied career, and one thing that fans know him for throughout that career is his all-black wardrobe. Now, ahead of the new Johnny Cash documentary, “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon,” his family is coming out to discuss the things that made Cash, Cash.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

621K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy