Danville Utilities says they are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power service. New outages are developing as the high winds persist. The outages are scattered across the service territory and they will have crews working through the night. Also, they will receive assistance from an out-of-state crew early Friday evening. Customers need to be prepared in the event their power cannot be restored overnight.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO