WSET
Power has been restored to 90% of customers: AEP
(WSET) — More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power on Friday from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures, AEP said. According to AEP, power has been restored to 90% of customers affected by the severe weather, and...
WSLS
Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
WSET
Lynchburg businesses prepare for Virginia minimum wage increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Minimum wage workers in Virginia are getting a boost in their paychecks. Due to Virginia law, the minimum wage will increase from $11 an hour to $12 an hour on January 1, 2023. It's causing businesses to take a look at how they're going to...
WSET
Using grills for heat, 7 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is warning the public to watch out for carbon monoxide while trying to stay warm during winter weather. The Fire & Rescue Dept. says they responded to two separate calls over the weekend for carbon monoxide poisoning, sending a total of seven people to the hospital. One of the calls was in the Cave Spring area and one was in the Hollins area.
WSET
Amthor announces expansion in Gretna
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Amthor International announced Wednesday that they’ll be building a new facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. The project will cost about $30 million and bring roughly 75 to 90 new jobs to the area. The branch currently has less than 90 employees. The building...
WSET
Cold snap causes waterline breaks in Lynchburg, burst pipe at women's healthcare center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our community is seeing the impacts of this cold snap. Water crews have been working to fix almost a dozen waterline breaks in Lynchburg. In addition, Women's Health Services of Central Virginia closed Tuesday due to a burst pipe. Employees there showed up to work...
WSET
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
WSET
Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
WSET
Montgomery Co. Fire & EMS Department says there was a structure fire on Izaak Walton Lane
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane Tuesday morning. Just before 9:00 a.m., officials said that Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to this structure fire. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies...
Appalachian Power expects power to be restored to customers by tonight
UPDATE 12/26 12:35 P.M.: Appalachian Power (AEP) says power has been restored to 90 percent of its customers that lost power on Dec. 23 from the storm. According to a release, more than 1,100 workers are still working to restore power, and service restorations should be complete by late tonight. They say areas, where extreme […]
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WSET
Construction Timeline for the Downtown Hill City
There's been a bit of construction chaos in downtown Lynchburg and it begs the question, what exactly are they doing and when will it be done. Emily gets the latest from Lynchburg Water Resources.
WSET
House fire on Oakwood Circle in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to 296 Oakwood Circle to the report of a house fire. Crews responded, and upon arrival E-3 discovered a fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke. According to firefighters, E-3 made entry to the home and...
wakg.com
Danville Utilities Warns Customers May Not Have Power Restored Until Saturday
Danville Utilities says they are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power service. New outages are developing as the high winds persist. The outages are scattered across the service territory and they will have crews working through the night. Also, they will receive assistance from an out-of-state crew early Friday evening. Customers need to be prepared in the event their power cannot be restored overnight.
wakg.com
Over 1,000 Danville Utilities Customers Without Power Due to Weather
High winds and frigid temperatures in Danville are already causing problems. Danville Utilities has reported that over 1,000 customers are without power due to the conditions. Danville Utilities says they will work as safely and quickly as they can to restore power to all customes. However, they are cautioning that the high winds could affect the restoration efforts.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
WSET
Rescue crews working to save horse from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency rescue units are working to save a horse in Bedford County. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday night about a horse that had fallen into an icy pond. They say the rescue is happening at a...
WSET
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation completes 2022-2032 Master Plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has big plans for the Hill City. The department’s 2022-2032 master plan is completed. Chris Higgins, the Park Service Manager, said there was a lot of community engagement throughout the process of creating this plan. It includes things like plans...
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WSET
Roanoke business brings art to the community with building mural
In an effort to set itself apart and give back through the arts, ETS Recruit, a physician recruiting firm based in Roanoke, commissioned a mural to be painted on its building. The mural aims at depicting the richness of some of the Valley's outdoor highlights. According to President Mark Kennedy,...
