Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
The Las Vegas Raiders will bench quarterback Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham in Week 17, coach Josh McDaniels announced.
Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Talking big changes with Chiefs’ next two opponents
Talking Chiefs and the new coach and quarterback of their next two opponents on SportsBeat Live.
The NBA’s most obvious question has turned fascinatingly difficult
Kevin Durant is shooting 60.4 percent from the field in his past 14 games. Jayson Tatum is averaging 37.5 points in his past six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up three 40-plus-point efforts in the past 10 days. Joel Embiid fell two points shy on Tuesday of his third game this season with at least 50 points. Luka Doncic’s 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, in a miraculous comeback and overtime win against the Knicks, tied the record for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. This is a new golden age of NBA superstars, a pool of talent as wide...
