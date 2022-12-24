Kevin Durant is shooting 60.4 percent from the field in his past 14 games. Jayson Tatum is averaging 37.5 points in his past six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up three 40-plus-point efforts in the past 10 days. Joel Embiid fell two points shy on Tuesday of his third game this season with at least 50 points. Luka Doncic’s 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, in a miraculous comeback and overtime win against the Knicks, tied the record for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. This is a new golden age of NBA superstars, a pool of talent as wide...

33 MINUTES AGO