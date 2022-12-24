ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Jus4Net

Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest

Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
WGN News

The blizzard of 1978

Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
WISCONSIN STATE

