Ice Volcanoes Have Already Formed on Lake Superior in December 2022
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet
A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Winter Storm To Eye Iowa with Accumulating Snow and Blizzard Risk Wednesday Through Friday
A strong pacific storm system will tap into gulf moisture to deliver accumulating snow and strong wind gusts. This will have major impacts across Iowa, so read on for the full details...
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
A prolonged winter storm has brought dangerously low temperatures and tons of snow to much of the US.
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
Aerial footage shows ice formations covering Lake Michigan, including a phenomenon only seen if temperatures drop to well below freezing for several days.
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
The blizzard of 1978
Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
