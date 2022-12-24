Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Look: Sports World Is Praying For Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal doesn't get much sleep these days. In a recent interview, he admitted that he can't fall asleep until 5 a.m. since he's still mourning the losses of his sister and longtime teammate Kobe Bryant. “I don’t go to bed till 5 AM. Ever since Kobe and my sister...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Appearance
During each Monday night game this season, ESPN's Chris Berman performs "The Fastest Three Minutes" of NFL highlights. Berman continues to bring the energy that makes him an interesting TV personality. However, fans are starting to get tired of his appearance. Several people called out Berman this Monday night for...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Look: Video Of Olivia Dunne, Teammate Going Viral
Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country, which makes it no surprise that most of her posts go viral. Last week, Dunne received nearly 13 million views on a video of her showing what she would look like with alternate features. She consistently reels in millions of views and a post she published tonight is likely to be no different.
Lisa Wilson celebrates Zach Wilson’s girlfriend, Nicollete Dellano, as Jets drama swirls
New York may not have brought football glory to Zach Wilson, but his mom is grateful for one part of his tenure. Lisa Wilson spent the holiday weekend with the struggling Jets quarterback and his siblings, along with his rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellano and her family, in New Jersey, according to photos she shared to her Instagram story. “So happy NY brought @nicolette_dellanno and her beautiful family into our lives,” Lisa wrote over a group photo that showed her, Wilson, Nicolette and more people at Pazzo Italian restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lisa also tagged Nicolette’s mother, Kathy Dellano, who...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video
When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Marriage Admission
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews took a pass to the body during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game on Christmas Eve. But Andrews managed to take the hit and continue working. After all, she's married to a former professional hockey player. Andrews' tweet about her marriage went viral on social...
Cheerleading influencer and 'Cheer' star Gabi Butler apologizes for blackface photo, and says it was part of a Navarro College cheer team initiation ritual
In 2018, team vets told the rookie class to dress in all-black clothing and paint their faces black for an initiation event, Butler explained.
NFL World Praying For Prominent Reporter's Family
The NFL world has taken to social media to pray for a longtime reporter's family. Jane Slater, best known for covering the Dallas Cowboys for NFL Network, revealed that her mother is battling stage four cancer. She was able to enjoy Christmas with her family and is hoping to have more special moments.
realitytitbit.com
Pregnant Juju Castaneda thanks Love & Hip Hop fans for ‘manifesting’ it
Juju Castaneda from Love & Hip Hop: New York shared some jolly news with her fans this year-end – she’s pregnant with her first baby!. The 41-year-old media personality rose to popularity thanks to her recurring role in the VH1 series. It showcased her long-term relationship with Dipset’s...
Sports World Praying For Legendary MLB Star's Family
The sports world is praying for the family of legendary MLB star Dennis Eckersley. This week, Alexandra Eckersley, the 26-year-old adopted daughter of the MLB Hall of Famer, was arrested on disturbing charges. She was reportedly charged with "felony reckless conduct, second-degree assault/extreme indifference, endangering the welfare of a child and falsifying physical evidence after giving birth to her son in the woods on Christmas and abandoning the child," according to Fox News.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild NBA Fight Tonight
A heated altercation unfolded during Wednesday night's game between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. Magic forward Mo Wagner hip-checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes toward Detroit's bench. Pistons forward Hamidou Diallo then shoved Wagner before Hayes punched Wagner in the back of his head. A seemingly unconscious Wagner passed out...
Sports World Reacts To The Fake Hooters Report
A fake report about the future of Hooters circulated on the internet on Wednesday. The report, which was published by a viral Twitter account, stated that Hooters would be closing down, because of how millennials feel about women's breasts. Seriously. The report, which went crazy viral on social media, is...
Look: Sports World Reacts With Grayson Allen's "Dirty" Play
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen isn't helping himself shake the dirty player label. Allen, who had several infamous dirty plays during his time at Duke, had a collision with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday night. The sports world is ripping Allen. "I'm amazed no one in the NBA...
Christmas Day Ratings For NFL, NBA Revealed
This year's calendar saw Christmas Day fall on a Sunday, making for a unique day of professional sports action. Christmas Day is typically dominated by an exciting slate of five NBA matchups. But this year, professional hoops had to compete with three NFL games. The TV ratings from this holiday...
Video: Fight Breaks Out Between NBA Teams During Game
A significant altercation occurred during the first half of tonight's NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. Magic forward Mo Wagner checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes into the Detroit bench during a fight for a loose ball. Pistons forward Hamidou Diallo responded with a shove to Wagner's back....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly
Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
700K+
Followers
88K+
Post
410M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0