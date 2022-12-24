Over the weekend, several buses from Texas arrived here in Washington. They dropped off migrants near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in some of the coldest weather D.C. tends to get this time of year. It's not clear who organized this latest round of drop-offs, but it seems similar to other times when the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona have transported migrants to cities that discourage deportation. In previous instances, local governments and volunteers have stepped in to help those who arrive with limited resources. NPR's Gus Contreras learned how some D.C. chefs are part of the effort.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO