What is an atmospheric river, responsible for the heavy rainfall on the West Coast?
As the winter storm pummeling much of the eastern part of the United States begins to let up, a meteorological phenomenon known as an atmospheric river is forecast to bring days of rain and heavy winds to the West. An atmospheric river is a relatively narrow channel of wind, hence...
A deep freeze is breaking pipes and creating a water crisis across the South
JACKSON, Miss. — Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. The problems were happening Monday in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were required...
Unclaimed luggage piles up at airports following Southwest cancellations
A winter storm led Southwest Airlines to cancel thousands of flights over the holiday season at the last minute. And a good chunk of the hundreds of thousands of stranded or delayed passengers still have no idea where their luggage is. Airlines were already bracing for a chaotic travel season...
Encore: How chefs helped feed migrants bused to D.C. from the southern border
Over the weekend, several buses from Texas arrived here in Washington. They dropped off migrants near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in some of the coldest weather D.C. tends to get this time of year. It's not clear who organized this latest round of drop-offs, but it seems similar to other times when the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona have transported migrants to cities that discourage deportation. In previous instances, local governments and volunteers have stepped in to help those who arrive with limited resources. NPR's Gus Contreras learned how some D.C. chefs are part of the effort.
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights as operational meltdown cascades
Hundreds of thousands of passengers all over the country have seen their flights on Southwest delayed or canceled. And the airline is still canceling flights right at the peak of the busy holiday season. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Tuesday night, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan issued a video pleading with frustrated...
