USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
WTVC
Outlet overload: Electrical usage contributing to influx in Chattanooga house fires
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Well into the holiday season, the Chattanooga Fire Department has been putting out out fires left and right. Wednesday we spoke with fire officials about how a common occurrence this time of year may be contributing to a surge in flames. “This was an unusually busy...
WTVC
Water woes: Rossville residents dealing with low flow since before Christmas
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — It's been a rough Christmas for several residents at a mobile home park in Rossville in Catoosa County. Their water service has slowed to a trickle at the Village Green mobile home park on Biscayne Lane since Friday, December 23rd, and folks there reached out to us to find the answer why.
WTVC
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WTVC
Continue assisting Partnership FCA
Chattanooga, Tenn - Pam Smith joins to talk about year end giving. The Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults needs your help to continue assisting those who are deaf, blind, and hard of hearing. Stay connected with Partnership FCA. 423-755-2822. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WTVC
Update: Chattanooga apartment residents won't get water until Thursday, says management
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. A tenant at Scenic Ridge Apartments shared communication that management sent Tuesday morning with us. The message says owners have "had plumbers and contractors and the fire company out all morning to start the process of determining the amount of damage that has been done."
WDEF
Crews Working to Clean Up Train Crash Wreckage in Collegedale
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Crews are currently working to clean up last week’s train crash wreckage on Apison Pike in Collegedale. Crews have been out since 7 a.m. this morning and beginning the long straining process of making sure the railroad crossing is clear and safe for traffic to cross.
WDEF
Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
mymix1041.com
Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve
Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
WTVC
Hazardous road conditions lead to several road closures across our viewing area Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a weekend of freezing temperatures, the snow has finally come down here in Chattanooga. Go here to see real-time traffic conditions. Go here to see Tuesday's business closings and delays. And icy and hazardous conditions have caused several roads and highways across our viewing area...
WTVC
Roof damaged in East Ridge house fire Tuesday
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A roof was damaged in a house fire in East Ridge Tuesday. Our crew spoke to the fire chief on scene. Fire Chief Mike Williams tells us a neighbor called 911 and believed someone was inside the burning home. However, Chief Williams says crews found...
WTVC
New traffic policy in 2023 Warren and Griffin
Chattanooga Tenn - Make sure to pay attention to the new minor car accident policy in effect January 1st. Stay connected with Law Offices of Warren & Griffin. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Boil Water Advisory issued for some customers in Dade County Wednesday
Some water customers in Dade County will have to boil their water until further notice, the Dade County Water and Sewer Authority (DCWSA) announced Wednesday. The utility says this affects customers "in the valley areas north of the City of Trenton." The DCWSA says the cold weather has led to...
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
chattanoogapulse.com
Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Dropping Nearly Six Cents Over The Holiday Weekend
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 43.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.7 cents per gallon lower than a year...
WDEF
Chattanooga, Atlanta experts warn of fraudulent tickets
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — All college football fans are being warned to be wary of ticket scams for this weekend’s Peach Bowl. In the Scenic City, Tivoli Theatre Foundation CEO Nick Wilkinson says that, sadly, he is no stranger to ticket scams negatively impacting consumers. As Georgia faces off...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
WTVC
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
WTVC
Dog dispute leads to domestic violence charges for East Ridge officer in Catoosa County
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — An East Ridge Police officer faces domestic violence charges after authorities in Catoosa County say video evidence shows he screamed at a woman and made her feel unsafe while they were fighting about a dog. Arrest records show deputies arrested Micah Alexander on December 21st.
