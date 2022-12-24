ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Continue assisting Partnership FCA

Chattanooga, Tenn - Pam Smith joins to talk about year end giving. The Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults needs your help to continue assisting those who are deaf, blind, and hard of hearing. Stay connected with Partnership FCA. 423-755-2822. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Crews Working to Clean Up Train Crash Wreckage in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Crews are currently working to clean up last week’s train crash wreckage on Apison Pike in Collegedale. Crews have been out since 7 a.m. this morning and beginning the long straining process of making sure the railroad crossing is clear and safe for traffic to cross.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve

Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Roof damaged in East Ridge house fire Tuesday

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A roof was damaged in a house fire in East Ridge Tuesday. Our crew spoke to the fire chief on scene. Fire Chief Mike Williams tells us a neighbor called 911 and believed someone was inside the burning home. However, Chief Williams says crews found...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

New traffic policy in 2023 Warren and Griffin

Chattanooga Tenn - Make sure to pay attention to the new minor car accident policy in effect January 1st. Stay connected with Law Offices of Warren & Griffin. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga, Atlanta experts warn of fraudulent tickets

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — All college football fans are being warned to be wary of ticket scams for this weekend’s Peach Bowl. In the Scenic City, Tivoli Theatre Foundation CEO Nick Wilkinson says that, sadly, he is no stranger to ticket scams negatively impacting consumers. As Georgia faces off...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages

Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
CLEVELAND, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy