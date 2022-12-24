ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

'Light as a Feather' dedicated to arts liaison who made OKC a public art showcase

By Steve Lackmeyer, Oklahoman
 4 days ago
The dedication this week of "Light as a Feather," a long-awaited sculpture anchoring Scissortail Park, was bittersweet for those remembering the late Robbie Kienzle, who transformed Oklahoma City into a showcase of public art.

The 31-foot-high, 14,000-pound sculpture was designed by artists Jason Klimoski and Lesley Chang to resemble a feather floating to the ground. The feather lights up the gateway to the park with 276 integrated fiber optics with LED lamps evenly spread throughout the sculpture.

Kienzle, who died in June, oversaw not just "Light as a Feather," but public art throughout the city as an arts liaison. Mayor David Holt noted Kienzle’s work also could be seen with the strands of colored lights at the convention center across the street from the park.

“Her work is visible all over the city,” Holt said. “Our growing collection is a result of the 1% for the Arts program Robbie instituted in 2010. “I love how you can stand here and see Robbie’s influence in this piece and "Virtual Sky" in the Convention Center.”

"Light as a Feather" reflects one of Kienzle’s last projects. Chang and Klimoski were originally commissioned to create a different sculpture for the corner that strongly resembled the 1957 Soviet Sputnik Satellite.

She worked with the artists to start over again when the Oklahoma City Thunder announced it planned to build a similar-size sculpture of a basketball across the street as part of a since scrapped Thunder Alley development.

Kienzle started her career at City Hall 24 years ago as the public art consultant for the first Metropolitan Area Projects initiative. That job turned into an arts coordinator as the city began dedicating 1% of its capital improvement project budgets to public art.

The city’s transformation was recognized two years in a row by USA Today, whose readers named Oklahoma City as a top community for public art after it was included among cities nominated by a panel of USA Today editors and expert advisers, who described the city as “a veritable outdoor gallery.”

As of last year, the city owned 215 pieces of public art.

Assistant City Manager Aubrey McDermid called the changes that took place with "Light as a Feather" a reflection of how Kienzle was able to work with artists through difficult and challenging projects.

“She worked on this project for years,” McDermid said. “She helped facilitate some difficult decisions. The project we have today is not the original one that was envisioned. "Light as a Feature" is a thoughtful piece of work, and it really reflects how Robbie approached art and our city with delicate care and love.”

