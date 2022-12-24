Record-breaking cold temperatures Christmas weekend for the first time in 33 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas Eve will be another freezing night across Central Florida with some areas hitting the freeze point by 9 p.m.

9:15 p.m. Update

Central Florida gets ready for the second night of freezing temperatures.

Some neighborhoods have already dropped below freezing and it will get even colder overnight.

6:30 p.m. Update

For Christmas night, some areas will freeze a third time.

Christmas morning will have the coldest temperatures in 33 years.

It’ll be a couple degrees colder than Saturday morning.

Thankfully, less wind will be expected.

Hard freeze warnings will be mandated in the following counties: Marion, Sumter, Flagler, Volusia, and north Lake Counties.

Freeze warnings will be mandated in the following counties: Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola, Polk, and south Lake Counties.

Overall, it won’t be quite as cold with a gradual warmup expected.

This will bring us back to the 80s before New Year’s!

8:30 a.m. Update

It is a frigid start to Saturday, with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

A wind chill advisory will remain in place areawide through 11 a.m.

Don’t expect much warmth today with daytime highs only reaching the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night will be even colder with temperatures dropping into the 20s, with freeze warnings in place.

The hard freeze warning Saturday night will include a few more communities adding northern Lake and portions of Volusia counties to the warning.