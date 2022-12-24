ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-breaking cold temperatures Christmas weekend for the first time in 33 years

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas Eve will be another freezing night across Central Florida with some areas hitting the freeze point by 9 p.m.

9:15 p.m. Update

Central Florida gets ready for the second night of freezing temperatures.

Some neighborhoods have already dropped below freezing and it will get even colder overnight.

6:30 p.m. Update

For Christmas night, some areas will freeze a third time.

Christmas morning will have the coldest temperatures in 33 years.

It’ll be a couple degrees colder than Saturday morning.

Thankfully, less wind will be expected.

Hard freeze warnings will be mandated in the following counties: Marion, Sumter, Flagler, Volusia, and north Lake Counties.

Freeze warnings will be mandated in the following counties: Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola, Polk, and south Lake Counties.

Overall, it won’t be quite as cold with a gradual warmup expected.

This will bring us back to the 80s before New Year’s!

8:30 a.m. Update

It is a frigid start to Saturday, with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

A wind chill advisory will remain in place areawide through 11 a.m.

Don’t expect much warmth today with daytime highs only reaching the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night will be even colder with temperatures dropping into the 20s, with freeze warnings in place.

The hard freeze warning Saturday night will include a few more communities adding northern Lake and portions of Volusia counties to the warning.

Related
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Tuesday, but it was warmer than recent mornings. Monday morning’s low in Tallahassee was 18 degrees, but the official weather station at the airport reported a preliminary low of 26 degrees as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Central Florida sees sleet on Christmas Day

Some on the Space Coast woke up to a rare white Christmas this morning. Sleet reportedly fell in multiple towns in Brevard County as a strong cold front blasted the state over Christmas weekend. Temperatures dropped below freezing in Central Florida early Sunday morning. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Cold blast turns Central Florida into a winter wonderland

PALM COAST, Fla. - Some Central Florida residents woke up to icicles and frost as freezing temperatures moved in on Christmas Eve!. FOX 35 viewer Aprill Gray sent in photos from Palm Coast of what she called a "winter wonderland" in her neighborhood. "Good morning from Palm Coast – where...
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Watch Out for FALLING IGUANAS in Florida — No, We’re Not Kidding

Hairy bugs, unbearable heat, parachuting spiders, freeze watches, and now…falling iguanas — Florida really has it all!. This holiday weekend, some seriously cold temperatures are heading to Florida — causing freeze watches and freeze warnings to go into effect for Disney World counties. And while you might have already prepared with tons of sweaters for yourself and your pets, there’s something else you need to be prepared for that could come seemingly “raining” from the sky.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
