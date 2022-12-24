Read full article on original website
Most Generous Counties in Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS December 29, 2022) The holiday season is synonymous with spending money – but it’s more than just buying gifts, each year Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. SmartAsset’s study on the most generous counties dug into IRS data to find the places where residents...
Pillen To Retain Top Guard Official
LINCOLN, NE (December 28, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Major General Daryl Bohac as The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. “General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard with integrity,” said Governor-elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor...
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-Elect Jim Pillen extended an executive order last week that aims to help Nebraska hospitals with staffing challenges. It’s an extension of an executive order first made during the height of the pandemic and unless extended again will be in effect until June 30th, 2023.
Two recent polls found majority of Nebraska respondents oppose more abortion restrictions
LINCOLN — Two recent polls found that a majority of respondents were opposed to adding more restrictions to abortion rights in Nebraska. One poll, released Wednesday by the ACLU of Nebraska, found that 59% of 604 registered voters polled in mid-November either “somewhat opposed” or “strongly opposed” the enactment of “more restrictive abortion bans” in […] The post Two recent polls found majority of Nebraska respondents oppose more abortion restrictions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
Governor-Elect Pillen appoints Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing Shane Hunter as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. "I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group
Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Editor’s note: story has been updated to include lawsuits naming financial advisor LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans. And Marshbanks’ financial advisor, Jesse Hill of Hickman, has been named in three civil lawsuits filed by financial institutions alleging fraud and intentional misrepresentation in obtaining […] The post Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Pillen names new state fire marshal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
Farming Today with KRVN: December 27, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. Rocky Weber, president and general counsel for Nebraska Cooperative Council, looks back on 2022 on the shifting dynamics as they rebound from the pandemic.
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s minimum wage will increase annually until 2026 after voters passed an initiative in November. Initiative 433, which is a plan to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2026, passed with 59% of the vote. The state’s current minimum...
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
Muchachos food truck (NE Legislature) (KFOR NEWS December 27, 2022) Nebraska News Connection – With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That’s the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a “mishmash” of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
Nebraska’s Nitrate Problem is Serious, Experts Say. Can We Solve It?
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the third part in a Flatwater Free Press series called “Our Dirty Water.” Read the first and second parts.
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday in parts of Nebraska
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting at midnight and lasting into Thursday for southwest, central and northeast Nebraska. Rain will be seen first, but colder air will push through, changing it over to snow. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area. Travel...
Exstrom: Nebraska Extension now accepting applications for Master Gardener program
Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go? The Extension Master Gardener Program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture and allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.
Nebraska Game and Parks reminds parkgoers to use caution around sick, dead birds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As avian influenza -- more commonly known as “bird flu” -- spreads across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks is reminding state park visitors to use caution and avoid sick birds. The CDC reports a record number of birds have been affected by this...
