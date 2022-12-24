Department of Natural Resources officers rescue boater near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress on Friday night.

According to DNR, the man was rescued from an area near the Santee Coastal Reserve.

He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was standing by.

Air temperatures in the area were near-freezing Friday night, while the water temperature was around 50 degrees, according to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler.

