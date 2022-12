SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — KELO News Talk has partnered with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank to bring you another year of the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive. Starting December 23 through January 7, blood donors can cast a vote for the Sioux Falls Police Department or Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO