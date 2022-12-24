Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Santos demonstrates that despite lying, you can still be elected to high office
In a few days a Republican from Long Island named George Santos will be sworn into the new U.S. Congress. What is remarkable is that his name may be the only totally truthful thing he told voters about himself. Santos said he graduated from Baruch College, but he did not...
‘I knocked your buddy off the block’: Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of testy Max Miller deposition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Max Miller, the former Trump White House aide who was elected in November to represent Ohio in Congress, told congressional investigators that he unsuccessfully tried to nix several speakers at the rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Republicans in turmoil heading into 2023
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. The Republican Party, which entered 2022 with ambitions of recapturing both chambers of Congress and using discontent with President Biden to mount a strong case for retaking the White…
Rep. Dave Joyce’s reputation tarnished by pledge to support Trump if he’s the 2024 nominee
It’s been said that Donald Trump is the world’s greatest destroyer of other people’s reputations. He demands their total loyalty, and they give it regardless of the dishonesty and deceit he demands of them. But in the end, when the chips are down, because he is loyal...
Cal Thomas, Eugene Robinson showed vast difference of opinion on Jan. 6 panel -- and one got it very wrong
I noted the vast difference in Cal Thomas’s take on the Jan. 6 committee from that of Eugene Robinson. Thomas portrays the committee as theatrical and suggests indicting Trump would divide the nation. So, there should be no accountability for inciting an insurrection? Particularly when that individual intends to run for the highest office in the land?
Kaptur, Portman deserve praise for steering proposal to bolster the Great Lakes to passage: Editorial
Among the provisions in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week was a vital tool for bolstering the Great Lakes region. The legislation, which cleared Congress on Dec. 23 just before funding for the federal government was slated to expire, includes language creating the Great Lakes Authority. It will address economic and environmental issues facing Ohio and the seven other states in the Great Lakes region.
Roundtable comment about Dems seeking to discredit justices misses the point about judicial ethics
The editorial roundtable on Supreme Court ethics (”Does the U.S. Supreme Court need an ethics code? Editorial Board Roundtable,” Dec. 17) asked if the justices of the United States should have an ethics code. Mary Cay Doherty of The Plain Dealer’s Editorial Board responded, “This isn’t about ethics....
What’s trending today: Dec. 28, 2022
A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including continued anger directed at Southwest Airlines, a Supreme Court ruling and much more. As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable (CNN) Southwest CEO apologizes to passengers, staff after flight cancellation chaos (ABC) The blizzard...
