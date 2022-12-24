ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Thomas, Eugene Robinson showed vast difference of opinion on Jan. 6 panel -- and one got it very wrong

I noted the vast difference in Cal Thomas’s take on the Jan. 6 committee from that of Eugene Robinson. Thomas portrays the committee as theatrical and suggests indicting Trump would divide the nation. So, there should be no accountability for inciting an insurrection? Particularly when that individual intends to run for the highest office in the land?
Kaptur, Portman deserve praise for steering proposal to bolster the Great Lakes to passage: Editorial

Among the provisions in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week was a vital tool for bolstering the Great Lakes region. The legislation, which cleared Congress on Dec. 23 just before funding for the federal government was slated to expire, includes language creating the Great Lakes Authority. It will address economic and environmental issues facing Ohio and the seven other states in the Great Lakes region.
What’s trending today: Dec. 28, 2022

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including continued anger directed at Southwest Airlines, a Supreme Court ruling and much more. As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable (CNN) Southwest CEO apologizes to passengers, staff after flight cancellation chaos (ABC) The blizzard...
