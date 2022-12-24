Two Cherokee county residents were sentenced to 30 years in the state penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Eloisa Chavez-Lopez, 40, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November for trafficking methamphetamine. Erick Alexander Pauu-Sirin, 27, pleaded guilty to the same crime earlier in the year and was also sentenced to prison. [DOWNLOAD:...

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO