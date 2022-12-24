ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31

City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a request a request for it.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chuck Heaver Weather 122822

Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan

Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Since Nov. 30, MonoSol employees have been on strike demanding better pay and the end of so-called "forced overtime.".
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Need to get rid of that tree now that the holiday season is wrapping up?. The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:. Northside Gym along Bristol Street. Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street. Pierre Moran Pavilion on E....
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Studebaker National Museum acquires rare ‘Bonnie Doon’ race car

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of wheels on display at the Studebaker National Museum!. The museum has recently acquired the “Bonnie Doon Special,” a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. This car was built by W.C. “Barney” Barnum of Mishawaka, Ind., in 1948 and sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company. It campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget racing series in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground. The money would come from a Spark grant from the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa by recognizing elders in the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kwanzaa is observed December 26th to January 1st. On its second day, the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration, honoring black culture and African diasporic unity. “Of course, you know due to slavery there’s been lots of disconnection that’s happened,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents

Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas. Police say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the American diet, the top sources of added sugar are soft drinks, flavored yogurts, cookies, candy, and most processed foods. But added sugar is also present in items you may not think of as sweetened, like soups, bread, meats, and ketchup. The result is that we consume way too much added sugar. So, to counteract that, we started using artificial sweeteners as a healthier alternative. But, it turns out that while they may be sweet, they might not be as healthy as we are led to believe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Tyler Buchner to start at QB in Gator Bowl

Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

