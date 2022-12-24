Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
WNDU
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a request a request for it. Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Since Nov....
WNDU
Chuck Heaver Weather 122822
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Woman injured after car, SUV collide in...
WNDU
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a request a request for it. Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Since Nov....
WNDU
Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually. The screenings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the BCHD offices in both Benton Harbor and Niles.
WNDU
City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Need to get rid of that tree now that the holiday season is wrapping up?. The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:. Northside Gym along Bristol Street. Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street. Pierre Moran Pavilion on E....
WNDU
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
WNDU
Studebaker National Museum acquires rare ‘Bonnie Doon’ race car
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of wheels on display at the Studebaker National Museum!. The museum has recently acquired the “Bonnie Doon Special,” a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. This car was built by W.C. “Barney” Barnum of Mishawaka, Ind., in 1948 and sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company. It campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget racing series in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.
WNDU
Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground. The money would come from a Spark grant from the...
WNDU
Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Woman injured after car, SUV collide in...
WNDU
South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa by recognizing elders in the community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kwanzaa is observed December 26th to January 1st. On its second day, the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration, honoring black culture and African diasporic unity. “Of course, you know due to slavery there’s been lots of disconnection that’s happened,...
WNDU
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents
Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal. Since Nov. 30, MonoSol employees have been on strike demanding better pay and the end of so-called “forced overtime.”. Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas. Updated: moments ago. Police say...
WNDU
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a man who was wanted as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Benton Township earlier this month was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Benton Township Police were called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the American diet, the top sources of added sugar are soft drinks, flavored yogurts, cookies, candy, and most processed foods. But added sugar is also present in items you may not think of as sweetened, like soups, bread, meats, and ketchup. The result is that we consume way too much added sugar. So, to counteract that, we started using artificial sweeteners as a healthier alternative. But, it turns out that while they may be sweet, they might not be as healthy as we are led to believe.
WNDU
Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
WNDU
Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
WNDU
Tyler Buchner to start at QB in Gator Bowl
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Woman injured after car, SUV collide in...
WNDU
19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!. The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
WNDU
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
Comments / 0