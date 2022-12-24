ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92

NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Doris Marie Carver, 91

HOPKINTON – Doris Marie Carver, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 23, 2022. Born in South Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Aldina (Silva) and Charles Pitty. Doris was born in 1931 and was raised in South Boston,...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Hollis Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured after a crash on Hollis Street yesterday, December 27. The 2-vehicle crash happened on December 27 at 4:19 p.m. at 228 Hollis Street. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was summonsed...
Berkowitz Earns Dean’s Award at Colgate

ASHLAND – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Natick resident Halle Berkowitz, a graduate of Natick High, earned the award.
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84

SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97

NATICK – Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97, of Natick and Edgartown, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, December 17, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. “Herman” Fandel, having shared 73 years of marriage together. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland the daughter of the late Edward...
Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen at Restaurant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a pocketbook at a downtown restaurant. The theft happened at 8:28 p.m. on Christmas eve, December 24 at Marao Burgers, 61 Hollis Street. “A pocketbook was left at the restaurant and was taken,” said the Police spokesperson.
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters

FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
UPDATED: 2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland

WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out a round 11:35 a.m. “Fire contained to attic,” said Wayland Fire. “No one injured. Occupants displaced,” said Wayland Fire. A portion of Route...
Framingham Police: Truck Breaks Utility Pole

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Western Avenue for a downed pole on December 23. the incident happened at 63 Western Avenue at 6;32 a.m. “An unknown box truck took down low hanging wires causing a utility pole to break,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson.
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School

ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
