Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92
NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Doris Marie Carver, 91
HOPKINTON – Doris Marie Carver, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 23, 2022. Born in South Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Aldina (Silva) and Charles Pitty. Doris was born in 1931 and was raised in South Boston,...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Hollis Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured after a crash on Hollis Street yesterday, December 27. The 2-vehicle crash happened on December 27 at 4:19 p.m. at 228 Hollis Street. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was summonsed...
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
Berkowitz Earns Dean’s Award at Colgate
ASHLAND – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Natick resident Halle Berkowitz, a graduate of Natick High, earned the award.
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84
SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97
NATICK – Rosemary (Boland) Fandel, 97, of Natick and Edgartown, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, December 17, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. “Herman” Fandel, having shared 73 years of marriage together. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland the daughter of the late Edward...
Miksis & Rossi Earn Colgate Dean’s Award With Distinction
HAMILTON, NEW YORK – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Ashland residents Anna Miksis and Lin Ying Rossi earned the...
Framingham Police: No Injuries in Christmas Crash on Winter Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said no one was injured in a crash that closed Winter Street on Christmas night. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on December 25 at 340 Winter Street. There were no citations issued, said Police.
Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen at Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a pocketbook at a downtown restaurant. The theft happened at 8:28 p.m. on Christmas eve, December 24 at Marao Burgers, 61 Hollis Street. “A pocketbook was left at the restaurant and was taken,” said the Police spokesperson.
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters
FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
UPDATED: 2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland
WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out a round 11:35 a.m. “Fire contained to attic,” said Wayland Fire. “No one injured. Occupants displaced,” said Wayland Fire. A portion of Route...
Framingham Police Investigating ‘Kanye’ Graffiti on Danforth Bridge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating graffiti on the Danforth bridge that referenced singer Kanye West. The vandalism was reported at 12:46 p.m. on December 23rd on the Danforth Street bridge, according to the police log. “There was spray paint on the bridge referencing Kanye,” said the Police spokesperson....
Urbanowski Delivers Marketing Presentation To Red Sox Foundation Executives
BOSTON – Zach Urbanowski, a Lasell University student from Marlborough, shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Urbanowski presented “Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program,” a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Urbanowski and fellow students...
2022 in Review: Framingham Names Village Hall Ballroom After Late Karen Foran Dempsey
FRAMINGHAM – This past weekend was the second anniversary of the passing of the late Karen Foran Dempsey. In July, on the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act, the City of Framingham named the ballroom in Historic Village Hall after the former Disability Commission co-founder. Massachusetts Governor Charlie...
Framingham Police: Truck Breaks Utility Pole
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Western Avenue for a downed pole on December 23. the incident happened at 63 Western Avenue at 6;32 a.m. “An unknown box truck took down low hanging wires causing a utility pole to break,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson.
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School
ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, December 27, 2022
1 City Hall is open to 7 p.m. today. Framingham High boys ice hockey will battle Marshfield High on the road today at 3:20 p.m. Keefe Technical hockey lost to Ashland yesterday 5-1. 4. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings:. Framingham Traffic Commission meets tonight at 7 in the Ablondi room at...
Framingham Promotes Dellasanta To Assistant Library Director
FRAMINGHAM – In December of 2011, Dawn Dellasanta was made the Head of Branch Experience for the Framingham Public Library. This year, she was promoted to the Assistant Library Director position. Dellesanta replaces Deb Hinkle, who left in April 2022, after starting in March 2021. She is second in...
