San Diego, CA

Fox 32 Chicago

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Anaheim brings losing streak into game against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -183, Ducks +156; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Avalanche bring home winning streak into matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Colorado has a 19-11-2 record overall and a 9-5-2...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.

