Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. - Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15...
FOX Sports
Anaheim brings losing streak into game against Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -183, Ducks +156; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim...
Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Canadiens
The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL roundup: Wings escape 4-goal hole, top Pens in OT
Jake Walman’s sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
FOX Sports
Avalanche bring home winning streak into matchup with the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Colorado has a 19-11-2 record overall and a 9-5-2...
Detroit Red Wings send Jakub Vrana to Grand Rapids for conditioning stint
We are one step closer to a return for Jakub Vrana. The Detroit Red Wings sent the 26-year-old forward to AHL affiliate Grand Rapids on Wednesday for conditioning, presumably to make his return to competitive hockey for the first time since he entered and exited the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
