Alabama State

Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Hard Freeze Warning Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast Alabama Arrival

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in Alabama soon which has prompted an upgrade to a Hard Freeze Warning. You are encouraged to stay weather aware and be prepared. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said to expect “temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama and 5 to 12 degrees will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama.”
Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama

Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter

As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder

Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
Accident Injures 1, Knocks Out Power to Major Northport Intersection

Police in Northport are asking motorists to avoid a busy intersection Wednesday night after a car crash knocked out power in the area. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole at the intersection of Highway 43 and Mitt Lary Road Wednesday evening.
