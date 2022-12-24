Read full article on original website
Related
Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday
State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
BREAKING: USDA Warns Of Contaminated Sausage In Alabama
Well now that Christmas is over, we prayed the recalls were also…well, unfortunately, they are not. This recall affects everyone! Anyone who eats is affected! What kind of recall would affect everyone you ask? Well, keep reading to find out. It’s a type of food! We all eat, and...
Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Hard Freeze Warning Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast Alabama Arrival
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in Alabama soon which has prompted an upgrade to a Hard Freeze Warning. You are encouraged to stay weather aware and be prepared. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said to expect “temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama and 5 to 12 degrees will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama.”
Alabama Parents Beware Of This Blanket Causing Death In Children
Here’s another recall from Target…What’s going on with this retailer and the dangerous goods they have been selling lately? This is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Children have died and that is cause for alarm! Target is recalling weighted children’s blankets! Two girls, ages 4...
Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama
Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter
As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Restaurant and Retail Roundup: 29 New Businesses that Came to Tuscaloosa in 2022
2022 has been exciting for residents of and visitors to the Tuscaloosa area as dozens of new restaurants and retailers either opened new spaces here or announced plans to do so soon. The Avenue Pub made a much-needed move into a larger space downtown, the elegant Forté: Cuts and Cocktails...
Alabamians Check Your Dollar Bills For This Note Worth $16,000
So how about we ring in the new year with some extra cash in our pockets? Is it possible you’re asking yourself…the answer is yes! For starters, there is no need to empty those coin jars onto your kitchen table. I understand parents have legos to put together...
Tuscaloosa Store Fights Shoplifters With Public Embarrassment
A popular Tuscaloosa store is getting lots of attention for the way they handle shoplifters in their store. I don't recall ever, in my 47 years, seeing a retailer do anything like this in the actual business. Other than the mini newspaper I see in Tuscaloosa/West Alabama gas stations, with...
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
Accident Injures 1, Knocks Out Power to Major Northport Intersection
Police in Northport are asking motorists to avoid a busy intersection Wednesday night after a car crash knocked out power in the area. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole at the intersection of Highway 43 and Mitt Lary Road Wednesday evening.
Is A Serial Killer Roaming The USA? I Believe It’s True
If a serial killer is hunting for victims across the USA, is anyone safe?. Living in Alabama, this story is starting to concern me more and more. I know it's been a LONG time since the days of Ted Bundy, the Night Stalker and Son of Sam. I'm not sure...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0