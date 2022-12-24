ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Breaking On A Frozen Canadian Lake Sounds Almost Angelic

By Andrew Mies
 4 days ago
Ahh, the silent majesty of a winter’s morn, the clean, cool chill of the holiday air… the sound of angels’ wings fluttering across a frozen lake surface.

Earlier this month, two friends from British Columbia, Canada decided to take spend the day on a partially frozen lake near Squamish. To some people, this sounds like a wild afternoon activity, and honestly I’d have to agree, but hey, when you deal with the type of weather that’s hitting pretty much the entire United States this week for months on end, your threshold for what seems crazy certainly gets elevated.

Anyway, these two fellas loaded up the old canoe and made their way out to the lake for a nice day outdoors. When they got there, they discovered something incredible.

The lake is nested between some mountains and was covered by a thin sheet of ice, meaning any sounds made would echo from pretty much every side, reverberating back onto itself in a repeating cycle.

So when one of them decided to grab a chunk of ice out of the water and frisbee it across the surface, they discovered a little piece of magic.

As the ice skidded on the surface, the sounds of it breaking and rubbing against the smooth sheet below it rang out through the small valley, creating an echoed, crystal-like sound that could have came from the heavens itself.

Seriously, this should be some special effect in a movie, I’d love to hear this from a theater sound system.

Stay warm out there, everyone.

