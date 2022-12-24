ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4FTc_0jtYAEof00

Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns , joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.

Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.

The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.

Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.

A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms on Friday (23 December) showed him standing next to the Browns’ executive vice president JW Johnson, who was holding a “J Paul, 00” jersey.

“Excited to be on the team,” wrote Paul, who also shared a short video of himself on a video call with Johnson. “This is a dream come true,” said Paul, who added: “I won’t let you down.”

“We’re fired up,” replied Johnson. “Excited to have you be a part of the team [...] We’ll get it all signed up, we’ll have a nice little day. Hopefully your family will be here, and it’ll be quite the experience for sure.”

After the video call ends, Paul tells the person filming: “I’m in the NFL, what??”

Then, in an official post on the Browns’ Instagram channel, Paul can be seen attending a ‘press conference’, pretending that he believes he is present to sign on as a player.

Paul is instead presented with a contract to become the franchise’s ‘junior associate content assistant’, which he signs.

Comments / 154

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
4d ago

Jake Paul’s signing is for a social media function and platform, and NOT to be a player on the football team. He’s from Cleveland, Ohio; it’s more about marketing and promotion for the organization.

Reply(11)
19
Nun_UR_Business
4d ago

He the towel boy? I bet he likes sweaty men that much I wonder what stipulation he has for the nfl lol

Reply(4)
21
Mark T. DeNucci Sr.
4d ago

First the Browns sign a sexual predator and now this! Aren't there any adults working in the front office.

Reply(5)
15
 

