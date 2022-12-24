Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Burst pipe, water issues leave assisted living residents in Chattanooga high and dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This past week has been an ordeal for almost 200 residents at two locations of an assisted living center in Chattanooga. American House says on Christmas Eve, a pipe burst at its location at Gunbarrel Road location. That pipe burst at an upstairs unit, and water...
WTVCFOX
Water woes: Rossville residents dealing with low flow since before Christmas
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — It's been a rough Christmas for several residents at a mobile home park in Rossville in Catoosa County. Their water service has slowed to a trickle at the Village Green mobile home park on Biscayne Lane since Friday, December 23rd, and folks there reached out to us to find the answer why.
WTVCFOX
Etowah homeowner digging a ditch hits a gas line, causing a gas leak Tuesday night
ETOWAH, Tenn. — Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue Department helped fix a ruptured gas line and leak after they say a home owner ruptured it while digging a ditch. The was dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 896 to the report of a ruptured gas line Tuesday night.
WTVCFOX
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WTVCFOX
Update: Chattanooga apartment residents won't get water until Thursday, says management
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. A tenant at Scenic Ridge Apartments shared communication that management sent Tuesday morning with us. The message says owners have "had plumbers and contractors and the fire company out all morning to start the process of determining the amount of damage that has been done."
mymix1041.com
Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve
Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
WTVCFOX
Flurries, icy patches possible throughout Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — While some parts of our viewing area may finally get a few degrees above the freezing mark on Monday, we're expecting a day filled with flurries and potentially other kinds of frozen precipitation. Flurries arrived shortly after sunrise to much of our viewing area Monday. You...
WTVCFOX
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
WTVCFOX
Boil Water Advisory issued for some customers in Dade County Wednesday
Some water customers in Dade County will have to boil their water until further notice, the Dade County Water and Sewer Authority (DCWSA) announced Wednesday. The utility says this affects customers "in the valley areas north of the City of Trenton." The DCWSA says the cold weather has led to...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
WTVCFOX
Dog dispute leads to domestic violence charges for East Ridge officer in Catoosa County
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — An East Ridge Police officer faces domestic violence charges after authorities in Catoosa County say video evidence shows he screamed at a woman and made her feel unsafe while they were fighting about a dog. Arrest records show deputies arrested Micah Alexander on December 21st.
WTVCFOX
6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
WTVCFOX
Man with felony warrant leads police on chase through Walker, Catoosa Counties Wednesday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a felony warrant was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase through Walker and Catoosa Counties with a woman and infant inside the car, the Walker County Sheriff's Office says. WCSO says Brian Cook had a warrant for a probation violation.
WTVCFOX
2 dead, driver facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. A 20-year-old man faces several charges after Chattanooga Police say he caused a crash on Shallowford Road that killed 2 people & seriously injured a third. A Chattanooga Police release says a BMW driven by 20-year-old Tyrell Williams sped through the red light at...
WTVCFOX
Alabama man recovering from Marion County crash recalls moment his life changed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyday 18 wheelers have to travel down the steep Tennessee mountains with drivers holding on to their brakes. But for one Bryant, Alabama man, hitting the breaks was not enough as his truck slid down a Marion County hill, bursting into flames. “I just sat...
WTVCFOX
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
Comments / 0