oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
It's not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only "potential sightings" of wolves outside the established territory...
cowboystatedaily.com
Watching Gov Ed Herschler On C-SPAN In 1985 Is Like Deja Vu; Same Issues, Same Conversations
A 1985 C-SPAN interview with former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler reveals a surprising continuity with the challenges the state faces nearly four decades later. Wyoming's sources of revenue, population growth and taxes were top issues then and are still priorities for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of December 16 – 22, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Dec. 16 – 22, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Dec. 16:. Dec. 17:. Dec. 18:. Esther...
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
Sheridan Media
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
oilcity.news
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
The minority party once held power along the state’s southern rail corridor. These days, however, statehouse representation has dwindled to just two counties and 7%. ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party.
Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
Wyoming Game and Fish to Open Hunting Applications Next Week
For many here in the Cowboy State, the New Year signals the beginning of hunting applications. The Wyoming Game and Fish has announced that at 8 a.m. on January 3rd, applications will open for six big game species and wild turkey. Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk,...
cowboystatedaily.com
In Wake Of FTX Disaster, Crypto Expert Says Wyoming Has A Solid Gameplan
Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt
In 2013, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation founded the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt as an opportunity for mentoring and developing camaraderie between women. According to the WYWF, the event emphasizes hunter safety, hunting and land ethics, and the conservation and the proper management of wild natural resources. It is held every year in the fall at the Ranch at Ucross. Sponsors, individuals and scholarships help fill the approximately 46 hunt spots that are available for the event each year. Sponsor and individual applications are currently being accepted through January 15, 2023. The scholarship application will open on February 15, 2023, and close on March 15, 2023.
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Services Getting Inundated By New iPhones That Call 911 When Skiers Fall Down
It won't exactly be a wonderful life for Wyoming first responders this winter if every time someone faceplants while skiing an emergency hotline automatically rings. Because many newer Apple devices come with an automatic "SOS" feature, there's concern that could...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pay Fines With Food? Interesting Idea, Say Wyoming Courts and Food Banks
The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, 10 Inches Of Snow In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas of southeast Wyoming. Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible, and higher elevations could get 3-10 inches of snow. That's according to a post on the agency's website:
oilcity.news
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 28, 2022
Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
L&H industrial makes some of the world's largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: What’s The Deal With 85 Octane Gasoline? Safe To Use Or Not?
Debate erupted in the Cowboy State Daily office over Wyoming's gasoline. A contingent said that 85 octane gasoline is terrible and should never be used. Another said it's fine and that they use it all the time. Arguments about how long-lived various people's vehicles were, what nefarious organizations must be behind the push for higher octane fuels, and vaguely coherent ideas about what the octane rating actually means were abundant.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow, winds of up to 75 mph for western Wyoming Tuesday–Wednesday; New Year’s snow likely in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday morning and heavy accumulations are expected in some areas. Southern portions of Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 10–18 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snowfall of 5–10 inches is expected in northern Yellowstone. Windspeeds of 50 mph could accompany the storm.
cowboystatedaily.com
Love Your Library in the New Year
Public libraries have long played an important role in my life. I remember fondly my summer walks as a child to a tiny library located near the Ohio River, riding my bicycle across town to pick up books recommended by the librarians at the Pinedale library as pre-teen, and the hours spent pursuing interlibrary loans in the Lander library as I explored a complicated topic prior to the age of online scientific journal collections, and finally, speaking at numerous local libraries after becoming a book author.
