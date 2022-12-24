Read full article on original website
Sheriff's departments urge snowmobilers take safety precautions after 2 fatal crashes
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There have been two fatal snowmobile crashes in northern Michigan in the past week and according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, 17 crashes in total for 2022. Northern Michigan Sheriff's Departments have a message for those who ride: Obey the laws and think...
‘Oil slick’ near Mackinac Bridge actually record-setting group of 7,000 ducks
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- Dense, dark patches recently seen floating atop the water at the Straits of Mackinac were not remnants of an oil spill — they were ducks. Thousands and thousands of ducks. As part of the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count census, more than 7,000...
Northwest Mich. Toys for Tots distributes toys to almost 6,000 kids
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 6,000 kids in northern Michigan received toys from Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots this holiday season, the organization announced Tuesday. Campaign organizers estimated that roughly 24,000 toys were distributed through 14 human service agencies in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. “It...
Northern Michigan ski resorts welcome snowfall
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ski areas welcomed the snowfall that they said was the perfect storm leading up to a busy week. Between Christmas and New Year’s is one of the busiest at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire. Workers at the resort are grooming the fresh powder and...
Tuesday expected to be cloudy and cold
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Mackinac, Chippewa, and Emmet Counties from this afternoon thru early Wednesday. Up to 6 inches of snow thru Wednesday AM will create slippery road conditions. Today will be cloudy and cold. Highs in the 20s. The wind will increase and gust to 30 mph from...
Cadillac man arrested for delivery to a minor
WEXFORD COUNTY – In December 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post was called to a residence in Cadillac. The parents of a minor discovered their daughter had been using vape products. The parents also saw conversations on her cellphone that made them concerned about her activities. The parents took her cellphone and did not allow the daughter access to the internet.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
New pop-up Italian restaurant opens at Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - If one of your goals for the winter is getting cozy and having fun experiences, you can join us in being intrigued by Northern Michigan’s newest pop-up restaurant - and its tempting menu. Bella Sorpresa - which means “Beautiful Surprise” - is the new Italian...
