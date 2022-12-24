ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

Northwest Mich. Toys for Tots distributes toys to almost 6,000 kids

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 6,000 kids in northern Michigan received toys from Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots this holiday season, the organization announced Tuesday. Campaign organizers estimated that roughly 24,000 toys were distributed through 14 human service agencies in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. “It...
Northern Michigan ski resorts welcome snowfall

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ski areas welcomed the snowfall that they said was the perfect storm leading up to a busy week. Between Christmas and New Year’s is one of the busiest at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire. Workers at the resort are grooming the fresh powder and...
Tuesday expected to be cloudy and cold

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Mackinac, Chippewa, and Emmet Counties from this afternoon thru early Wednesday. Up to 6 inches of snow thru Wednesday AM will create slippery road conditions. Today will be cloudy and cold. Highs in the 20s. The wind will increase and gust to 30 mph from...
Up North Voice

Cadillac man arrested for delivery to a minor

WEXFORD COUNTY – In December 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post was called to a residence in Cadillac. The parents of a minor discovered their daughter had been using vape products. The parents also saw conversations on her cellphone that made them concerned about her activities. The parents took her cellphone and did not allow the daughter access to the internet.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
