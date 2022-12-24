Read full article on original website
Dehelen Bonner
4d ago
This is so heart warming. The dad had no means of providing a joyous occassion fOr his kids. He reached out and the community responded!! This is the kind of brotherly lovr that the GOOD LORD INTENDED FOR HIS CHILDREN. THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE. THIS IS HUMANITY AT WORK HERE!!!!
Evie Tison
4d ago
Thankyou to everyone that has helped this family. God I pray this family has food, warmth and health.
Jennifer Vaughn
4d ago
Absolutely love this!!! God bless everyone involved and Merry Christmas 🎄☃️🎄
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Local drug unit,...
A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
13 killed on Georgia roads during Christmas weekend, state patrol says
Crashes killed 13 people during the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the Georgia State Patrol....
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Parts of north Georgia seeing snow after days-long freeze
ATLANTA — Some parts of north Georgia are now seeing snow after days of frigid temperatures. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said snow flurries will wrap up around 1 a.m. in parts of north Georgia. Some snow was already accumulating in Whitfield County before 6 p.m. Monday.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
WALB 10
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
thecitymenus.com
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
Central Georgia restaurant opens up 24 hours after water pipe burst due to cold weather
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plumbers and first responders are staying busy this holiday season after the arctic blast caused water pipes to pop all over central Georgia. This left homes, apartments and even businesses filled with gallons of water they didn't expect. Assistant general manager Riley Harris was called...
WALB 10
‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
wgac.com
State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia
In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
WMAZ
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten and Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency amid winter weather
ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a winter weather-related state of emergency as freezing temperatures continue in Georgia. The executive order was first issued on Wednesday and was set to expire Monday. Instead, the state of emergency will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. “In advance of the winter weather expected this evening […]
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some
EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
