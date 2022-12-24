ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs, GA

WALB 10

‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar

VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones

VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire

No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary at College Corner Convenience Store on Gillionville Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect took lottery tickets and run away, according to the police...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD increasing patrols for New Year’s travel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nation is gearing up for another holiday travel period. Law enforcement agencies hope this New Year’s is not a deadly one on Georgia roads. “We are actually increasing our patrol during this holiday season. Special operation during a 24-hour period that is going on,” Sylah Ferguson, Albany Police Department public information officer, said.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re slowly thawing out as warmer air returns. Wednesday afternoon sunny and seasonal with highs low-mid 60s. Tonight, some passing clouds and not as cold lows upper 30s around 40 with patchy fog. Thursday just as nice sunny but warmer as highs top the upper...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe encourages primary care commitment in new year

ALBANY — Those who don’t have a primary care provider they see at least once a year are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to find one in 2023. Studies show adults with primary care are significantly more likely to fill needed prescriptions, get preventive care and receive high-value care such as cancer screenings — all of which lead to better health outcomes and longer lives.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA

