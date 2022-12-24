Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia organizations have come together to continue giving to the community — even after the holidays. For the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers from the Lowndes County community will be feeding more than 100 people a day. Something they say is critical and needed for some in this community.
WALB 10
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
actionnews5.com
‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) – A Georgia community has come together to support a young cancer patient and her family. On Oct. 7, 8-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who also goes by Rhea, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer, which is a bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. Trey...
Gadsden County to host New Year's brunch
In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.
WALB 10
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
Quincy family loses home in house fire on Christmas Eve
The Lockwood Family loss their home on Carter Road on Christmas Eve due to a fire that spread from the backyard to their house.
WALB 10
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones
Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. She and her children spent Christmas in a hotel. They're currently still in a hotel because of the mold-infested home. South Georgia businesses...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire
No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
WALB 10
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
WCTV
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
WALB 10
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary at College Corner Convenience Store on Gillionville Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect took lottery tickets and run away, according to the police...
WALB 10
APD increasing patrols for New Year’s travel
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nation is gearing up for another holiday travel period. Law enforcement agencies hope this New Year’s is not a deadly one on Georgia roads. “We are actually increasing our patrol during this holiday season. Special operation during a 24-hour period that is going on,” Sylah Ferguson, Albany Police Department public information officer, said.
WALB 10
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
WALB 10
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
WALB 10
Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re slowly thawing out as warmer air returns. Wednesday afternoon sunny and seasonal with highs low-mid 60s. Tonight, some passing clouds and not as cold lows upper 30s around 40 with patchy fog. Thursday just as nice sunny but warmer as highs top the upper...
Phoebe encourages primary care commitment in new year
ALBANY — Those who don’t have a primary care provider they see at least once a year are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to find one in 2023. Studies show adults with primary care are significantly more likely to fill needed prescriptions, get preventive care and receive high-value care such as cancer screenings — all of which lead to better health outcomes and longer lives.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
Comments / 1