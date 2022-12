NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti on the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn tattoo shop this week.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Saturday as the search for him continued.

It happened just after midnight on Tuesday in front of Abuela's Tattoo Parlor in front of 608 Myrtle Ave.

An investigation is ongoing.