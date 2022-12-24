ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders

It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday. The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star. "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you so...
DENVER, CO
4 bold Alabama predictions for Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The 2022 Sugar Bowl will feature an exciting matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats. Both teams have strong programs led by experienced coaches in Nick Saban for Alabama and Chris Klieman for Kansas State. The game will take place at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, adding an extra layer of excitement and tradition to this highly anticipated contest. It should be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and fans of college football won’t want to miss it. Ahead of this AllState Sugar Bowl clash between the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats, we’ll be making our Alabama football predictions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are truly down bad right now after their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 6-9 on the season. After trading for Davante Adams in the offseason, Derek Carr and Co. definitely expected to be a lot better, but the reality is they’re struggling immensely and have a lot […] The post Derek Carr hits Raiders with harsh reality after Steelers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has two reasons for not underestimating the Las Vegas Raiders despite their decision to bench Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham who has never been a starter before. One, he knows what Stidham is capable of, and two, the Niners tactician is well aware of the other weapons […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season

This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl

Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
EUGENE, OR
Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in danger of missing their Week 17 showdown with the New England Patriots as he deals with another concussion. Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol once again, putting his status against the Patriots in doubt. The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered the concussion after banging his […] The post Tua Tagovailoa gets brutal concussion update ahead of Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers suffers injury setback ahead of Packers vs. Vikings Week 17 clash

Aaron Rodgers reportedly suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. The Green Bay Packers QB missed practice on Wednesday as a result of the ailment. Rodgers, who’s already dealing with a thumb injury, will likely attempt to play in Green Bay’s crucial Week 17 clash with the […] The post Aaron Rodgers suffers injury setback ahead of Packers vs. Vikings Week 17 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Los Angeles, CA
