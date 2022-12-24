Read full article on original website
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Police, hazmat and rescue crews respond to Bristol County hotel due to fentanyl
Local police, a hazmat crew, and a rescue team responded to a Bristol County hotel Wednesday evening. According to scanner transmissions, just before 7:00 p.m., personnel responded to a hotel room at Mary’s Motor Lodge at 1159 Fall River Avenue in Seekonk. Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella stated that...
capecod.com
New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
fallriverreporter.com
K9 Kyro, a Bristol County K9 that had been deployed over 300 times, passes away suddenly
Officials have announced that Bristol County Police K-9 Kyro passed away on Monday. According to James Donovan, Chief of Police for Raynham, Kyro passed away due to sudden illness. An honor service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Angel View Cemetery in Middleborough, which was attended by members of the Raynham Police Department, other area K-9 teams and law enforcement officers from the region. To view a video of the sendoff from the department, click here.
Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose: Police
A body found in Beverly is thought to be the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department told Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police …
Framingham Police Arrest Raynham Man For Driving on Suspended License
FRAMINGHAM – Police officers arrested a Raynham man for a subsequent violation of driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license yesterday, December 26. Police arrested at Hollis and Waushakum streets Steven M. Raggiani, 58, of 54 Ann Street in Raynham. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license (subsequent offense) and failure to stop/yield.
Woman hit by car while crossing street in Warwick
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Warwick Wednesday evening.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Troopers arrest 24-year-old after weekend rollover crash on Route 95
State Troopers have arrested a driver who was reportedly involved in a crash over the weekend. Just after 7:45 a.m. this morning, Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police arrested 24-year-old Miguel Perez of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Perez faces charges of Driving to Endanger Resulting in Personal Injury (three counts)...
capecod.com
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
newbedfordguide.com
After dog dies, Massachusetts Fire Department warns about dangers of walking on ice
“Unfortunately, it’s that time of year again. The local bodies of water appear to be frozen enough to walk on by people and dogs alike. IT IS NOT SAFE FOR ANYONE TO WALK ON THE ICE!. Yesterday around 4pm Everett Fire crews responded for a dog in the Malden...
capecod.com
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
Mass. woman dead after being hit by car in her driveway, police say
UPDATE: Authorities identify 71-year-old Douglas woman killed by car in her own driveway. A Massachusetts woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway. The Douglas Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a pedestrian had been...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battle Christmas morning blaze, 4 adults, 4 children displaced
“At 6:21am on Christmas morning, 911 calls were received by Fire Alarm reporting smoke in the building at 311 Coffin Ave. Command Unit 1 arrived on scene at this 3 story wood frame, six family dwelling, and was told by tenants that there was smoke on the 3rd floor north side of the building with fire alarms sounding upon arrival. E-8 confirmed smoke in the north hallway and stretched a line up the stairwell with an additional line stretched as a backup.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
bpdnews.com
Three Suspects from New Bedford Arrested Following Catalytic Converter Theft in Roxbury
At about 3:48 AM on Tuesday December 27, 2022, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury. While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area. During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Police seek public’s help IDing person responsible for allegedly breaking into cars
Looking to identify this person who is wanted in connection with several motor vehicle breaks and the larceny of a motor vehicle which occurred on 12/18/22 in the areas if Linden Ave, Hemlock St, and Birchfield St. If anyone has any information please call the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.”...
NECN
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
newbedfordguide.com
Lowell Police Department responds to apparent murder-suicide
“Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that on December 25, 2022 at approximately 1:38 p.m. Lowell Police responded to a home on Beacon Street. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department battle Christmas Eve mulch pile blaze that takes 8 hours to extinguish
“On Saturday, December 24th, at about 7:15 A.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a report of a fire in a mulch pile which reignited on a property off of County Road. Once on scene, Firefighters worked for eight hours in frigid temperatures and utilized approximately 200,000 gallons of water to extinguish the mulch fire.
