Lakeville, MA

capecod.com

New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

K9 Kyro, a Bristol County K9 that had been deployed over 300 times, passes away suddenly

Officials have announced that Bristol County Police K-9 Kyro passed away on Monday. According to James Donovan, Chief of Police for Raynham, Kyro passed away due to sudden illness. An honor service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Angel View Cemetery in Middleborough, which was attended by members of the Raynham Police Department, other area K-9 teams and law enforcement officers from the region. To view a video of the sendoff from the department, click here.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed and was expected to remain closed for some time while crash reconstruction was done. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.
FALMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department battle Christmas morning blaze, 4 adults, 4 children displaced

“At 6:21am on Christmas morning, 911 calls were received by Fire Alarm reporting smoke in the building at 311 Coffin Ave. Command Unit 1 arrived on scene at this 3 story wood frame, six family dwelling, and was told by tenants that there was smoke on the 3rd floor north side of the building with fire alarms sounding upon arrival. E-8 confirmed smoke in the north hallway and stretched a line up the stairwell with an additional line stretched as a backup.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Three Suspects from New Bedford Arrested Following Catalytic Converter Theft in Roxbury

At about 3:48 AM on Tuesday December 27, 2022, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury. While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area. During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
DOUGLAS, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lowell Police Department responds to apparent murder-suicide

“Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that on December 25, 2022 at approximately 1:38 p.m. Lowell Police responded to a home on Beacon Street. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
LOWELL, MA

