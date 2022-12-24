ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
LINCOLN, NE
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17

PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
MADISON, WI
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach

Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
AUBURN, AL
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
'I thought it was important for him to be recognized': Jim Leonhard sent off on a high note with bowl win

The win may have gone on his record, but new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell made it abundantly clear that it didn't really belong to him in the end. After the Badgers' 24-17 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, Fickell didn't let the on-field celebration end without Jim Leonhard getting his chance in the spotlight. Summoned onto a stage by Fickell, Leonhard, who had already been doused in Gatorade, hoisted the trophy and shared a brief message to the delight of the crowd. And then he went on his way.
MADISON, WI
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch

The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
BOULDER, CO
WATCH: Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, Mase Funa, Chase Cota, and Bucky Irving react to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win

The Oregon Ducks came from behind in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 10-point deficit against North Carolina to win the 2022 Holiday Bowl 28-27 at Petco Park in San Diego, giving the Ducks their 10th win of the season and first bowl game win since the 2020 Rose Bowl. Following the game, the Defensive MVP Mase Funa, Offensive MVP Bucky Irving, starting quarterback Bo Nix, starting wide receiver Chase Cota, and Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media about the come-from-behind win, how the Ducks made the plays needed, and what this win means for Lanning's program after a tough start to the year.
EUGENE, OR
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett describes difficulty of trying to win consecutive national titles

ATLANTA — When Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett walked off the field in Indianapolis last January, he did so with the claim of being part of the Bulldogs’ first national title team in 41 years. Bennett came back for one more season and has helped the Bulldogs stand two games away from another championship, but the super senior knows as well as anyone how hard it’s been to reach this moment.
ATHENS, GA
Daily Delivery: Kansas State players locked in on beating Alabama in Sugar Bowl

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The first day of Sugar Bowl press conferences arrived Wednesday with the focus on K-State's defense and the Alabama offense. It's very clear that while Bama is eager to play the game, they don't see much threat from K-State. The Wildcats, however, are locked in on victory.
MANHATTAN, KS
Jeremiah Martin Is Ready For His Final College Football Game

It took a while, but 2022 was a breakout season for EDGE Jeremiah Martin. He leads the team with 8.5 sacks and he also posted 11 tackles-for-loss to go along with 38 tackles. He's been a leader both on and off the field for the Huskies since he arrived in the summer of 2021 and he's getting ready to turn his attention to getting ready for the NFL, but first he has to take care of the Texas Longhorns...
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
