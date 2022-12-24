Read full article on original website
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach
Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
BREAKING: Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
'I thought it was important for him to be recognized': Jim Leonhard sent off on a high note with bowl win
The win may have gone on his record, but new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell made it abundantly clear that it didn't really belong to him in the end. After the Badgers' 24-17 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, Fickell didn't let the on-field celebration end without Jim Leonhard getting his chance in the spotlight. Summoned onto a stage by Fickell, Leonhard, who had already been doused in Gatorade, hoisted the trophy and shared a brief message to the delight of the crowd. And then he went on his way.
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
Inside 247Sports Composite four-star ATH Boo Carter's top five schools
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd Top247 athlete Boo Carter announced his top five schools during Tuesday’s SuperMax Midwest Invitational inside Ford Field put on by Sound Mind Sound Body. The talented two-way standout tells 247Sports in “no order, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado” are the programs that have caught his...
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch
The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
FSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
No. 13 Florida State faces Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the meeting between the Seminoles (9-3) and the Sooners (6-6): Television: ESPN. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Bob...
WATCH: Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, Mase Funa, Chase Cota, and Bucky Irving react to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
The Oregon Ducks came from behind in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 10-point deficit against North Carolina to win the 2022 Holiday Bowl 28-27 at Petco Park in San Diego, giving the Ducks their 10th win of the season and first bowl game win since the 2020 Rose Bowl. Following the game, the Defensive MVP Mase Funa, Offensive MVP Bucky Irving, starting quarterback Bo Nix, starting wide receiver Chase Cota, and Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media about the come-from-behind win, how the Ducks made the plays needed, and what this win means for Lanning's program after a tough start to the year.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett describes difficulty of trying to win consecutive national titles
ATLANTA — When Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett walked off the field in Indianapolis last January, he did so with the claim of being part of the Bulldogs’ first national title team in 41 years. Bennett came back for one more season and has helped the Bulldogs stand two games away from another championship, but the super senior knows as well as anyone how hard it’s been to reach this moment.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State players locked in on beating Alabama in Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The first day of Sugar Bowl press conferences arrived Wednesday with the focus on K-State's defense and the Alabama offense. It's very clear that while Bama is eager to play the game, they don't see much threat from K-State. The Wildcats, however, are locked in on victory.
Jeremiah Martin Is Ready For His Final College Football Game
It took a while, but 2022 was a breakout season for EDGE Jeremiah Martin. He leads the team with 8.5 sacks and he also posted 11 tackles-for-loss to go along with 38 tackles. He's been a leader both on and off the field for the Huskies since he arrived in the summer of 2021 and he's getting ready to turn his attention to getting ready for the NFL, but first he has to take care of the Texas Longhorns...
All of the Purdue players you need to know as LSU prepares for the Citrus Bowl
The LSU Tigers will be taking on the Purdue Boilermakers to start off the New Year in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd. The Boilermakers have a new coach and a ton of players that either opted out or delcared for the draft. Let’s take a look at who the team will have in some key positions and whether or not they can still put up a big fight against the Tigers.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
