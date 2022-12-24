ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
BetMGM Ohio: how-to guide for claiming early $200 bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio is gearing up for a statewide launch on New Year’s Day, but there is still time to pre-register....
DraftKings Ohio promo offers final chance at $200 pre-launch bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the launch of Ohio sports betting nears, prospective players still have access to a limited-time DraftKings Ohio promo. You...
Patriots QB Mac Jones responds to ‘dirty’ player criticisms after Eli Apple block

FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in Mac Jones’ career, he’s been fined by the league. In Saturday’s loss to the Bengals, Jones dove at cornerback Eli Apple’s legs being behind the play as linebacker Germaine Pratt ran a potential turnover into the end zone. The league deemed the block illegal and docked Jones $11,139. Beyond that, Apple blasted him afterwards, calling it a “dirty play” and saying he’s seen the quarterback cross the line before.
Patriots QB Mac Jones will reportedly be fined for ‘dirty’ hit

Mac Jones won’t just be spending money on his family, friends and loved ones this holiday season. According to ProFootballTalk, Jones is being fined $11,139 for his low block on Eli Apple. This marks the fine in the Patriots quarterback’s NFL career. The play drew criticism from Apple after the Cincinnati Bengals win and has since drawn the ire of those around the NFL.
Where to buy last-minute Bruins Winter Classic tickets for Fenway Park game

Want to spend a Monday afternoon in early January at a ballpark with tens of thousands of friends?. You sure do, if you’re a Bruins fan. The B’s and the Penguins are set to battle it out on Jan. 2, 2023, in hockey’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are plenty of seats available. The rink is positioned slightly different this year versus in years’ past at the ballpark, so choose your seats wisely.
