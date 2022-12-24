Read full article on original website
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
An NFL coach thinks Bill O’Brien will join Patriots, but others names emerge
Considering the Patriots offense has been a mess this season, it feels like a near certainty that Bill Belichick will go in a different direction with his offensive play caller in 2023. This season, the Patriots have scored over 30 points just once. They’ve been held to under 20 points...
Former Patriots QB to start for Raiders after Josh McDaniels benches Derek Carr
Former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced the decision at his Wednesday press conference, confirming rumblings that the team was prepared to bench Derek Carr, the team’s long-time starter.
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
BetMGM Ohio: how-to guide for claiming early $200 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio is gearing up for a statewide launch on New Year’s Day, but there is still time to pre-register....
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: One final chance at $100 bonus, Cavaliers tickets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook Ohio is gearing up for the new year by unwrapping one final December gift for sports fans. New...
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien: No contact with Patriots since April
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
DraftKings Ohio promo offers final chance at $200 pre-launch bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the launch of Ohio sports betting nears, prospective players still have access to a limited-time DraftKings Ohio promo. You...
Patriots QB Mac Jones responds to ‘dirty’ player criticisms after Eli Apple block
FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in Mac Jones’ career, he’s been fined by the league. In Saturday’s loss to the Bengals, Jones dove at cornerback Eli Apple’s legs being behind the play as linebacker Germaine Pratt ran a potential turnover into the end zone. The league deemed the block illegal and docked Jones $11,139. Beyond that, Apple blasted him afterwards, calling it a “dirty play” and saying he’s seen the quarterback cross the line before.
AFC's top seed potentially at stake in star-studded Bills-Bengals matchup
There are three kings that sit atop the AFC, and it's a big deal any time two of them meet. It's even bigger when it happens in Week 17 and the top seed in the entire conference might just be on the line. So yes, the stakes will be very...
Is Patriots QB Mac Jones really getting a ‘dirty’ reputation among NFL defenders? (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Happy week after Festivus, Chris. Local sports radio talk appears to have...
Patriots QB Mac Jones will reportedly be fined for ‘dirty’ hit
Mac Jones won’t just be spending money on his family, friends and loved ones this holiday season. According to ProFootballTalk, Jones is being fined $11,139 for his low block on Eli Apple. This marks the fine in the Patriots quarterback’s NFL career. The play drew criticism from Apple after the Cincinnati Bengals win and has since drawn the ire of those around the NFL.
Where to buy last-minute Bruins Winter Classic tickets for Fenway Park game
Want to spend a Monday afternoon in early January at a ballpark with tens of thousands of friends?. You sure do, if you’re a Bruins fan. The B’s and the Penguins are set to battle it out on Jan. 2, 2023, in hockey’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are plenty of seats available. The rink is positioned slightly different this year versus in years’ past at the ballpark, so choose your seats wisely.
Stephen Silas remembers dad, Celtics’ Paul Silas, ahead of Rockets game
BOSTON — Whenever Rockets coach Stephen Silas looks up at the Garden rafters, he said he always thinks about his dad, Paul Silas, and his impact on the organization. While Paul Silas only played four seasons in Boston, Stephen said his dad was a Celtic — and the two championship banners are proof of those contributions.
Celtics have 3rd-best odds to land Trae Young if Hawks star is traded
While it’s far from a guarantee that Hawks star Trae Young is traded in the coming months, the Celtics apparently have a decent shot at landing the All-Star guard. Young, 24, is one of the prolific scorers around the league, and he led Atlanta to the East Finals just a couple seasons ago.
Robert Williams thriving in surprise bench role with Celtics amid team’s stellar start
The Celtics took their time bringing back Robert Williams into the lineup after offseason surgery. That patience is starting to pay plenty of dividends on the court as the big man rounds into form. The fourth-year center played his best game of the year on Tuesday night in a runaway...
Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire enjoys head-coaching debut, fills in for Joe Mazzulla
BOSTON — Damon Stoudamire didn’t even have time to tell his loved ones about the opportunity of a lifetime. He said he found out that Joe Mazzulla was out because of eye irritation roughly 10 minutes before tipoff. That set Stoudamire up for an abrupt promotion as the Celtics’ top guy for the night.
