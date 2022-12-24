ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
HARTFORD, CT
newscentermaine.com

Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Connecticut farm

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hartford’s Downtown Library closed temporarily due to water damage

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford’s Downtown Library is temporarily closed after a pipe burst and caused water damage over the weekend. Library officials said the damage was found at 500 Main Street on December 24. The library was closed on Christmas Eve and nobody was hurt, officials said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Lake Compounce rounds-out 176th season with fireworks, kids New Year’s Eve Bash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is rounding-out its 176th season with a celebration perfect for families. On December 31, the oldest amusement park in the country is bringing back its Kids New Year’s Eve Bash for the second year in a row. The event allows kids to dance the n ight away at a bubble dance party surrounded by their favorite characters.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Post-holiday shopping in West Hartford

Meet Officer Josh Tefft and K9 Scout with the CT Environmental Conservation Police!. Doctors on high alert for flu cases after holiday weekend. West Hartford announces task force after deadly crashes. Updated: 7 hours ago. Skiing for the holidays at Mt. Southington.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Travelers stuck as airline cancellations continue

Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
BRISTOL, CT
anash.org

Fire and Ice Blend in Hartford, CT

The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a party that included the lighting of a super-sized ice sculptured menorah, a kid’s art contest and live music from 8th Day. The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, gathered for their yearly, Chanukah Fire on Ice...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Doctors on high alert for flu following holiday weekend gatherings

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. Firefighter dies after battling early morning fire in North Haven. Updated: 9 hours ago. A...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly house fire under investigation in Stonington

Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
STONINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy