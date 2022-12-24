ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Tua Tagovailoa considering retirement after confirmed concussion?

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa indeed suffered a concussion. This puts his availability for Sunday at almost zero. The concussion marks the second concussion of the year that has been confirmed but there still rages a debate over the hit he took from Bills defender Matt Milano. Many believe that this is now his third in the season.
