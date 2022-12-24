Read full article on original website
KTUL
Chick-Fil-A donates more than 600 meals to patients at St. Francis over Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the Christmas weekend, over 600 Chick-Fil-A meals were donated to patients at Saint Francis Health System. Chick-Fil-A Eastside Market Operator Arthur Greeno and his team spent their Christmas Eves serving patients, families, and staff. Greeno has donated meals to St. Francis for the past...
KTUL
Tulsa police give $36k worth of gifts as part of department's 'Random Acts of Kindness'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department gave back this holiday season through their initiative, "Random Acts of Kindness." The department said it had a total of 42 officers across Tulsa giving out $36,000 worth of gifts to random people as well as several specific families in need.
Stranded Tulsa traveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger
Stranded Tulsa raveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger. Some are still waiting for their luggage and for many the chaos has turned costly.
KTUL
Tulsans share their Christmas wishes, memories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans made time for ice skating at Winterfest on Christmas Eve, so NewsChannel 8 caught up with viewers to ask what their favorite memories of Christmas are, and what they wished for for Christmas. When one father asked his daughter that question, her reply...
KTUL
Development resumes at Tulsa Premium Outlets, grand opening projected for 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Simon has announced that development on the new Tulsa Premium Outlets will resume this year. A projected grand opening date is also set for 2024. The new mall will be located in Jenks near I-75 along Riverside Parkway. The center will measure approximately 330,000 square...
KTUL
Tulsa's Bruce Springsteen tickets some of country's cheapest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in Tulsa are some of the cheapest in the country – depending on where you look. The Boss is scheduled to play the BOK Center on February 21st. NewsChannel 8 spoke to Tulsans at Winterfest, held in the shadow of the arena, to see how much they paid for their last concert tickets.
KTUL
LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
KTUL
Tulsa's new Murph 2.0 recycling facility takes on first holiday rush since 2021 fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — City workers have some extra help cleaning up Christmas across Green Country. This is the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility since a fire shut down operations for several months in 2021. Thanks to the new equipment, it is even easier...
KTUL
Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
KTUL
Furnace out at midtown Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stove is on in Dennis Ruffin's apartment but it's not because he's getting ready to cook dinner. "I don’t have no heat," he said. And he's not alone, management told us upwards of 40 people at Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale are also impacted by a broken furnace.
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
News On 6
Tulsa Church Not Shaken By Fire That Damaged Building
A Tulsa church says they aren't going to let a fire stop them from helping others. The fire happened right outside of Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church and damaged the brick and windows, but there's no major damage to the inside. "We're here in the community helping and serving people...
KTUL
Tulsa Shootout expected to bring $5 million in revenue to the city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa has hosted several events this year and will end 2022 with the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout this week. It’s the 38th year for this event to come to Tulsa, bringing people from all over the world and making a huge economic impact.
KOKI FOX 23
Police: Man arrested for robbery after asking for cookies, money at a Tulsa McAlister’s Deli
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested and charged with first degree robbery, according to Tulsa Police. But investigators said it all started when Tony Cozart asked for cookies at a Tulsa deli. Cozart was arrested on Dec. 21 after Tulsa Police’s Flock Camera license plate reading...
KTUL
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
News On 6
Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights
A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
KTUL
Tulsa businesses bond over smash-and-grab burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Tulsa businesses have formed an unusual bond after becoming victims of smash-and-grab burglaries. NewsChannel 8 was able to secure surveillance footage from three of the burglaries. The early morning peace at Heirloom Rustic Ales last Wednesday was shattered, quite literally, when a man threw...
