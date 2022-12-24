ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsans share their Christmas wishes, memories

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans made time for ice skating at Winterfest on Christmas Eve, so NewsChannel 8 caught up with viewers to ask what their favorite memories of Christmas are, and what they wished for for Christmas. When one father asked his daughter that question, her reply...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's Bruce Springsteen tickets some of country's cheapest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in Tulsa are some of the cheapest in the country – depending on where you look. The Boss is scheduled to play the BOK Center on February 21st. NewsChannel 8 spoke to Tulsans at Winterfest, held in the shadow of the arena, to see how much they paid for their last concert tickets.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Furnace out at midtown Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stove is on in Dennis Ruffin's apartment but it's not because he's getting ready to cook dinner. "I don’t have no heat," he said. And he's not alone, management told us upwards of 40 people at Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale are also impacted by a broken furnace.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Church Not Shaken By Fire That Damaged Building

A Tulsa church says they aren't going to let a fire stop them from helping others. The fire happened right outside of Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church and damaged the brick and windows, but there's no major damage to the inside. "We're here in the community helping and serving people...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cheap tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in Tulsa available on StubHub

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Want to see legendary performer Bruce Springsteen without breaking the bank? Grab these tickets while you have a chance. StubHub has Springsteen tickets starting at just $6 to see him in person at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 21, 2023. The tickets range...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights

A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa businesses bond over smash-and-grab burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Tulsa businesses have formed an unusual bond after becoming victims of smash-and-grab burglaries. NewsChannel 8 was able to secure surveillance footage from three of the burglaries. The early morning peace at Heirloom Rustic Ales last Wednesday was shattered, quite literally, when a man threw...
TULSA, OK

