WKRC
Leader of Tikkun Farm hopeful despite Christmas Eve fire that took her home
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - Tikkun Farm is known for its teaching programs and is a staple in the Mount Healthy community. Unfortunately, the director's home on the property went up in flames on Christmas Eve. Mary Laymon said she was laying by the fireplace early that morning when she...
WKRC
Icicles form at Texas carwash after winter storms
LAKEWAY, Texas (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Icicles were spotted hanging from the roof of a carwash in Texas on Christmas Eve, after winter storms battered much of the United States, leaving over 500,000 homes and businesses without power in the eastern half of the country. The footage was captured by an...
WKRC
Storm leaves Michigan lighthouse and pier covered in ice
ST JOSEPH, Mich. (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A pier in St Joseph, Michigan, was left encased in ice on Dec. 26 after a severe winter storm brought large waves and freezing temperatures to the area. Footage captured by Mark Maxwell shows one of the lighthouses at St Joseph North Pier. The...
WKRC
2nd grader's dance at school Christmas concert steals the show
MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A second-grade student in California entertained his classmates and parents as he broke out some dance moves during a winter school concert on Dec. 14. A video of Jaden Williams’ performance went viral after Ashley Nichole Williams, a classmate’s mother, posted video of his...
WKRC
Lake Michigan waves cover Wisconsin shop in ice
A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
WKRC
Homeless man has first warm Christmas in years thanks to generous strangers
NORWALK, Conn. (WKRC/News 12 CT/CNN Newsource) - For the first time in several years, a man in Connecticut who is homeless has food and warm shelter during the holidays. It's all thanks to the generosity of complete strangers in his community, who felt compelled to give. For the past five...
WKRC
Death toll continues to rise in Western New York following historic winter storm
WASHINGTON (TND) — Much of western New York remains paralyzed after a deadly blizzard buried residents in feet of snow over the holiday weekend with even more falling through Tuesday. The death toll in the area has risen to 31 with the mayor of Buffalo announcing seven more blizzard-related...
WKRC
Housing advocates call for veto of housing provision limiting Ohio rental assistance funds
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- More than a hundred million dollars will go to waste if something is not done. That is what housing advocates are saying about an amendment added to a bill on its way to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's desk. In a late-night move, the state legislature approved $161 million...
WKRC
Florida businesses try 4-day workweek
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
WKRC
Could culture changes in the workplace improve staffing in 2023?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Staffing, or the lack thereof, has been one of the overarching themes of the year. Issues with retaining and recruiting employees have been a top concern for businesses across many industries. “Labor participation in Pennsylvania is still low,” Alex Halper, vice president of government...
