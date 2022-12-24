Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Pregnant Juju Castaneda thanks Love & Hip Hop fans for ‘manifesting’ it
Juju Castaneda from Love & Hip Hop: New York shared some jolly news with her fans this year-end – she’s pregnant with her first baby!. The 41-year-old media personality rose to popularity thanks to her recurring role in the VH1 series. It showcased her long-term relationship with Dipset’s...
technewstoday.com
How to See or Recover Deleted Snapchat Message
Although Snapchat’s messages are designed to delete immediately After Viewing or 24 Hours after Viewing, there are instances when the messages get deleted suddenly. Sometimes, you wish to see or recover such messages. Snapchat has a strict privacy policy that restricts message previews in the notification. Unless the messages...
knowtechie.com
Netflix not working on Xfinity: 3 easy fixes
Many Comcast Xfinity customers use Netflix with their Xfinity subscription, and the latest set-top boxes have the streaming app preinstalled. The service works great for those who don’t have a compatible TV. However, some users report that they cannot use Netflix on their Xfinity set-top boxes. According to those...
knowtechie.com
How to organize your Gmail inbox with folders and labels
If you’re an avid Gmail user, you may have experienced moments of inbox overload. When you’ve got messages flying in from all directions, organizing your inbox can help. Luckily, Gmail offers a useful labeling system you can use to maintain some level of order. So, what’s a label?...
psychologytoday.com
Yo-Yo Relationship Patterns
Some people fall into yo-yo relationship patterns in which they repeatedly leave their partners only to expect reconciliation later. A push-and-pull dynamic is rarely sustainable in the long term. Understanding what drives yo-yo behaviors can help people make healthier relationship choices. Have you been in love with the same person...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Micro-Ghosting Your Lover?
Feelings, our own and also other people’s, make us anxious. We can learn how to turn emotional moments into golden opportunities for connection. Ghosting your partner starts with ghosting yourself. When you show up at the door to your partner’s heart, first check in with your own heart.
psychologytoday.com
Are We Compatible?
Compatibility quizzes offer a false sense of security when choosing a partner. There are certain things you should ask to ensure love lasts. One of the most important things you need to know is whether your partner will be willing to get help when the going gets tough. Mdowdell, CC...
Refinery29
Your 2023 Tarot Card Reading Is Here
The prospect of the new year can often be an exciting one — what can we expect? Will we find new love, new jobs, new opportunities? Is the vibe going to be more new year, new me or same old, same old? For those who are looking for some guidance as we head into 2023, we took the liberty of taking a look into what's to come using one of our very favorite divination methods: a tarot reading.
knowtechie.com
This mesh office chair is down from its usual $300 to just $167
If you’re working from home and spending long hours at your desk, it’s time to say goodbye to that old, outdated, crusty office chair. Which is where the SIHOO ergonomic chair comes in. Right now, you can get one in black for $186, down from its usual $290....
makeuseof.com
How to Lock the Photos App on Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Photos app is where we store our selfies, wefies, and other captured moments in life. Since these images likely represent something personal to you, it’s natural that you want to maintain your privacy by locking the gallery in your iPhone.
CNET
Merry Christmas, Clear Your Cache
An iPhone is the kind of gift that keeps on giving, letting you browse through page after page of information online. Whether you're looking for holiday deals, movie recommendations or just the latest corporate shenanigans, your iPhone is there to help. But even behemoths like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Shatter Me
When I was a little girl, love was a faraway fairy tale, a sparkling dream, a hopeful aspiration. Now that I’ve grown older, love also terrifies me. To say that I’m not afraid of love would be a horrible lie. I’m scared of opening myself up to someone again for fear that I will be broken as I have been before. And I’m afraid that I too could unintentionally break the precious heart of a man whom I love dearly.
Engadget
Minimize your nightly snoring with $59 off the Snore Circle
Adequate sleep is necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle and during the day. However, if you still don’t feel well rested after eight hours of shut-eye, the culprit might be your snoring. Outwardly, constant droning is a hassle to roommates and significant others, but it’s also a sign of sleep apnea. Unfortunately, you can’t consciously avoid snoring while asleep, but preventative measures are available. Stimulating your muscles with the Snore Circle may keep your “zzz’s” at a minimum, and .
theodysseyonline.com
Letting you go
Never again will I let you or someone else bury me as far as you did. I look back and I feel bad for the 13 year old girl I was when we met. She was alone in the world, she felt like an outcast and had little friends. Then she met this boy with blue eyes. She fell hard for him.
Comments / 0