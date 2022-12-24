ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property

A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
MUSKEGON, MI
Jalopnik

USPS Driver Survives Head-On Collision With Semi Truck

A USPS delivery driver survived a horrific head-on collision with a semi truck in Michigan Friday after Winter Storm Elliot created blizzard conditions across the west side of the state. This crash occurred just two days before Christmas, when the brunt of the winter storm was bearing down on Cedar...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy