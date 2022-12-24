Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Here's why we need to remove more dams in West Michigan
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
13 On Your Side talks to Good Samaritan, clinic that saved frozen Muskegon cat
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In his darkest hours, Elliot the cat was found frozen to the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon Monday morning. Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought him into her truck. "At that point, I...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park closing as temperatures warm
MUSKEGON, Mich. — While many Michiganders are looking forward to the warming weather after the bitterly cold winter storm last week, it does mean that some winter activities will have to go on hiatus. The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park announced Wednesday that it will be closing this afternoon...
Firefighters douse fire at Muskegon consignment store
After sustaining heavy smoke and fire damages, the Muskegon Fire Department says the store is a partial loss.
Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade
The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade.
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property
A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
Warmer weather and rain are on the way. Here are ways to prevent water backup on your roof
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With a warm up and rain on the way, all that build up of ice and snow on your roof could cause problems. We talked to the experts at Sherriff Goslin Roofing in Grand Haven. Matt Williams, who is a Branch Manager, says if the...
Ancient tool could help new tech protect Great Lakes waters from sea lamprey
Removing the barriers would help native fish move more freely across our waterways, but could also expose them to more invasive species, notably the sea lamprey.
Jalopnik
USPS Driver Survives Head-On Collision With Semi Truck
A USPS delivery driver survived a horrific head-on collision with a semi truck in Michigan Friday after Winter Storm Elliot created blizzard conditions across the west side of the state. This crash occurred just two days before Christmas, when the brunt of the winter storm was bearing down on Cedar...
Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
WOOD
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
"It's a setback:" Muskegon drive-through damaged in string of smash-and-grabs
Mr. Quick Restaurant provided FOX 17 with security camera footage of a person shattering the drive-through windows at the business. Two other businesses were also damaged that night.
Passengers stranded at Gerald R. Ford International Airport as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Airline passengers nationwide were left without hope of getting to their destination on Tuesday as Southwest canceled thousands of flights across the country. According to the flight analysis database FlightAware, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights on Dec. 27 alone. At Gerald R. Ford...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1