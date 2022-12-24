Did you know? Here are some “Christmas Firsts” for the village of Arcanum: in 1947 Christmas carols played over the public address system; 1949 individual Christmas trees lighted George, High and Main Streets; the first decorating of homes or entrances contest sponsored by the Lions Club was in 1952. Winners of the Lions’ club contest were – first Homer Brehm, second Roger Warner and honorable mention to Walter Rogers. Doorway winners were Roland Gilbert and Robert Sodders. In 1962 light pole decorations were added to the village. Things have changed through the years! Many thanks to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society for this information.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO