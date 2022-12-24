Read full article on original website
Franklin Monroe boys basketball defend The Hangar in tournament game
ARCANUM — The Jets defended their home court in the Jet Holiday Tournament as they defeated Mechanicsburg High School, 64-51, on Dec. 28. Franklin Monroe had a double-digit lead heading into the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter. Mechanicsburg started to mount a small comeback to get back within single digits.
Versailles girls’ basketball roars past Botkins at home
VERSAILLES — The Lady Tigers won six games last season. On Dec. 27 against Botkins High School, the Versailles High School girls’ basketball team picked up their fifth win of the season with a 55-32 victory at home. Head coach Tracy White said the team picked up a...
Blackhawks lose holiday tournament game to Brookville
ARCANUM — The Mississinawa Valley High School boys basketball team lose their first tournament game in the Jet Holiday Tournament at Franklin Monroe, 66-39, to Brookville High School on Dec. 28. The Blackhawks faced foul trouble right from the start. As the game went on, the team started to...
High school basketball update around the county
DARKE COUNTY — With the winter storm rolling through Darke County, multiple sporting events were cancelled throughout the county. The Greenville boys’ basketball game against West Carrollton was rescheduled to be played on Jan. 17. The Versailles boys’ basketball game against Lima Central Catholic was also cancelled. Arcanum had their game against Waynesville cancelled. Franklin Monroe rescheduled their boys’ basketball game against Emmanuel Christian to Jan. 18.
UC Lions help purchase uniforms
President Jim Dubeansky of the Union City Lions Club presented a check for $500 to the Union City Football Club. The money will be used to help purchase new uniforms. Pictured are Lions Club president Jim Dubeansky and Wendy McDavid with her two grandsons Aydence and Kamdyn McDavid.
Arcanum to induct two more members into Athletic Hall of Fame
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Arcanum High School will host the induction of two Arcanum graduates into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are: Angie Cates Beckstedt, and Ed Baker. The on-court induction ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game versus Northridge in the High School Gym. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. with Varsity to follow.
Christmas firsts in Arcanum
Did you know? Here are some “Christmas Firsts” for the village of Arcanum: in 1947 Christmas carols played over the public address system; 1949 individual Christmas trees lighted George, High and Main Streets; the first decorating of homes or entrances contest sponsored by the Lions Club was in 1952. Winners of the Lions’ club contest were – first Homer Brehm, second Roger Warner and honorable mention to Walter Rogers. Doorway winners were Roland Gilbert and Robert Sodders. In 1962 light pole decorations were added to the village. Things have changed through the years! Many thanks to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society for this information.
Shepherd of the Valley holding open interviews
Shepherd of the Valley is holding open interviews this week.
GMS Tidal Waves splash onto scene
GREENVILLE — Kari (Lemon) Thompson, Greenville Middle School music teacher, choir director, and theater workshop advisor/director, has taken on a new challenge: GMS Tidal Waves. The new extra-curricular show choir-style group held auditions for students in grades five through eight shortly after school began in fall 2022. With little more than a handful of practices under their belt, the determined vocalists officially debuted their talents at the GMS Holiday Concert at St. Clair Memorial Hall on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, where they collaborated with GMS choir singers to present an evening of holiday entertainment.
With Love, Stegall
GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioner Mike Stegall reminisced as his term as commissioner comes to a close. “I’m just an ordinary guy who has had an extraordinary life,” said Stegall. Stegall has been a part of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for 12 years. He said...
Greenville resident named SAR president
DAYTON — Lee Emrick of Greenville has been elected president of the Sons of the American Revolution, Richard Montgomery Chapter. The local chapter is one of four serving Southwest Ohio and covers Darke, Shelby, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties. The Sons of the American Revolution is a charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio Society and National Society SAR, whose members have proven ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Versailles FFA spreads Christmas cheer
VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA has been able to conduct several community service projects during the month of December. Earlier in the month Versailles FFA donated oranges and apples to Kinder Corner, Rustic Hope and Brilliant Beginnings. The chapter also adopted a family and purchased gifts for that family through the Versailles Council of Churches.
January at the Arcanum Public Library
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library has plenty of things to keep the community busy during the cold month of January. In addition to finding books and movies to take home, patrons can check out STEM KITS and board games. Adults are able to check out mobile hotspots and the library telescope. The library has newer children’s computers filled with hundreds of activities and games to play. The genealogy section has been improved to make it easier for patrons to find what they need.
Trans Alliance announces driver retirement
GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance, LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble Country resident, and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
Improving communities through DCP
Every March the Community Parks Improvement Grant program invitation letter is sent to village officials and the city of Greenville officials from the Darke County Park District. This grant program has been sponsored by the Darke County Park District since 1995. Village and city officials are invited to meet at...
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
