ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Traffic lights at busy Weston intersection now functional

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Malfunctioning traffic lights at a busy Weston intersection are working properly once again. The lights at the Staunton Dr. intersection, near the Market Place Shopping Center, had been flashing yellow since Friday, eliciting dozens of complaints from drivers to city officials and on social media. A...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

First responders stay busy during cold temperatures

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week’s cold snap had area first responders, particularly fire departments, working nearly non-stop. Things still haven’t slowed down. The weather is warming up, but last week’s frigid temperatures created a host of problems for local first responders. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department...
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

New trail development underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va.– The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk and one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared Trail group, Jessica Sutton, said they have immediate plans to get trail work underway.
ELKINS, WV
wtae.com

Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Police: Missing Harrison County man is found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County man killed after crash on Ohio 7

A Wetzel County man died over the weekend after a crash on Ohio 7. Ohio State Police say a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport hit a  2017 Kia Sportage driven by Henry Lee Scott II, 70, of New Martinsville. Police say Evans was heading North on Ohio 7 when […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy