LEGAL In accordance with Georgia Code Annotated, Title 36, Chapter 66, notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Conyers City Council at 6:00 p.m. on January 18, 2023 in the Council Chamber located at 901 OKelly Street, City Hall Complex. THE PURPOSE OF THIS PUBLIC HEARING IS TO BEGIN THE CONYERS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE TO BE COMPLETED AND ADOPTED NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 31, 2023. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND PARTICIPATE. Further information about this update may be obtained from the City of Conyers Planning and Inspection Services Department or you may call 770-929-4280. 928-90058 12/28/2022.

