Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
LEGAL In accordance with Georgia Code Annotated, Title 36, Chapter
LEGAL In accordance with Georgia Code Annotated, Title 36, Chapter 66, notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Conyers City Council at 6:00 p.m. on January 18, 2023 in the Council Chamber located at 901 OKelly Street, City Hall Complex. THE PURPOSE OF THIS PUBLIC HEARING IS TO BEGIN THE CONYERS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE TO BE COMPLETED AND ADOPTED NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 31, 2023. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND PARTICIPATE. Further information about this update may be obtained from the City of Conyers Planning and Inspection Services Department or you may call 770-929-4280. 928-90058 12/28/2022.
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Thomas Pressley late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 28th day of December, 2022 Name: Tamiko Jackson Pressley Title: Executor Address: 2940 Ashgrove Drive, Conyers, GA 30094 908-90067 12/ 28 1/4 11 18 2023.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Public Relations set to host forum on human trafficking
CONYERS — Rockdale County officials are hoping to bring more awareness about the issue of human trafficking this year. Human trafficking, which includes sex trafficking and forced labor, affects an estimated 25 million people and is growing globally. Victims can be of any nationality, age, socioeconomic status or gender. In 2011 President Barack Obama issued a Presidential Proclamation, designating each January to be National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Dec. 16 - Dec. 21
♦ Musulyn’s International Restaurant, 6129 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Dec. 15; Routine; 81/B.
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
After-Christmas Sale Alert! This Ultra-Quiet "Dyson Substitute" Stick Vacuum Is Still $180 on Amazon
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
41nbc.com
Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
County officials search for mystery water leak in Butts County
A water leak somewhere in Butts County is causing water problems for many residents and so far county officials have not located the source of the leak. Officials are asking residents to check their homes, neighborhoods and roadways for running water or large amounts of frozen water. If you see...
'Mama, I'm sorry': Jones County woman loses her home of 50 years to house fire
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County home once stood for three generations is now burned to the ground. Loretta Hurt was at work when she received a phone call from her son saying her house was on fire. "He said, 'Mama, I'm sorry I tried to put it...
Georgia deputy arrested following alleged domestic dispute on Christmas
A Monroe County deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after an domestic altercation on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Bronx woman Tased after holding Rockdale County deputy at knifepoint
CONYERS — A woman who reportedly refused to leave a Conyers man’s home on Christmas Eve held a Rockdale Sheriff’s deputy at knifepoint before being Tased and subdued. Ava Lynne Talley, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., was staying at the Fall River Drive home of a 76-year-old man when she reportedly refused to leave when told to do so.
Gwinnett County students to return to school with much different discipline policy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County students will see big changes in the way the district addresses school violence when they return to school next week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County...
Georgia Today: Federal law for Georgia improvements, new leadership, West Midtown's dive bar
On the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition of Georgia Today: A new law will aid Georgia in improvements, we'll have new leadership in the state, and there's new documentary about a West Midtown dive bar. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Dec....
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
Comments / 0