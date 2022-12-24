ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

LEGAL In accordance with Georgia Code Annotated, Title 36, Chapter 66, notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Conyers City Council at 6:00 p.m. on January 18, 2023 in the Council Chamber located at 901 OKelly Street, City Hall Complex. THE PURPOSE OF THIS PUBLIC HEARING IS TO BEGIN THE CONYERS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE TO BE COMPLETED AND ADOPTED NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 31, 2023. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND PARTICIPATE. Further information about this update may be obtained from the City of Conyers Planning and Inspection Services Department or you may call 770-929-4280. 928-90058 12/28/2022.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Thomas Pressley late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 28th day of December, 2022 Name: Tamiko Jackson Pressley Title: Executor Address: 2940 Ashgrove Drive, Conyers, GA 30094 908-90067 12/ 28 1/4 11 18 2023.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Public Relations set to host forum on human trafficking

CONYERS — Rockdale County officials are hoping to bring more awareness about the issue of human trafficking this year. Human trafficking, which includes sex trafficking and forced labor, affects an estimated 25 million people and is growing globally. Victims can be of any nationality, age, socioeconomic status or gender. In 2011 President Barack Obama issued a Presidential Proclamation, designating each January to be National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
MACON, GA
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
DECATUR, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Bronx woman Tased after holding Rockdale County deputy at knifepoint

CONYERS — A woman who reportedly refused to leave a Conyers man’s home on Christmas Eve held a Rockdale Sheriff’s deputy at knifepoint before being Tased and subdued. Ava Lynne Talley, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., was staying at the Fall River Drive home of a 76-year-old man when she reportedly refused to leave when told to do so.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
COBB COUNTY, GA

