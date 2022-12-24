Read full article on original website
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
What Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Opening statement…. "I just want to thank everybody, thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for having us. It's an unbelievable event with...
K-State fans board buses for Sugar Bowl
K-State fans are heading to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?
There are plenty of things to do in "The Big Easy." So what is the Crimson Tide up to this week?
Nick Saban discusses Alabama’s attitude entering Sugar Bowl
Alabama’s football team arrived late Monday morning in New Orleans, beginning five days of preparation for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. After a three-day break for Christmas, Nick Saban continued to offer positive reviews of his team’s approach to the bowl game. “Players have had a...
Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations
Among the many things that makes The Big Easy great, Cajun food and culture are two of the highlights for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and players react to Bryce Young and Will Anderson playing in the Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans have already expressed their excitement in their reactions to quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson opting to play in the Sugar Bowl. But this week, during early media availability Kansas State head coach Chris Kleiman and a few players shared their own reactions to the two Crimson Tide stars decisions.
Nick Saban, Alabama Football Players Visit Children's Hospital in New Orleans
Right after Sugar Bowl practice, star players from the Crimson Tide spent time giving back to children and healthcare workers.
Five Thoughts On Kansas State Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play
The Kansas State Wildcats are 11-1 after playing its pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against West Virginia on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Wildcats at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily Fantasy...
Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It: All Things CW
Which school has spent more on its head football coach position since 2007, Alabama or Auburn? The answer might surprise you.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Editor’s note: story has been updated to include lawsuits naming financial advisor LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans. And Marshbanks’ financial advisor, Jesse Hill of Hickman, has been named in three civil lawsuits filed by financial institutions alleging fraud and intentional misrepresentation in obtaining […] The post Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
Why is Metairie Cemetery not really in Metairie?
Metairie Cemetery is not in Metairie at all.
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
A killing on Bourbon Street
A man shot on Bourbon Street in an afternoon burst of violence has died of his injuries. The shooting was reported just before 2 o’clock this afternoon near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse.
Remaking Our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor
Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled
NEW ORLEANS - Southwest Airlines is apologizing to employees and customers for an "unacceptable" situation leaving dozens of flights out of MSY canceled. The airline cites the winter storm that swept through the south over Christmas weekend as the reason for the cancellations. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, only 5 flights through Southwest were on time, with 38 others canceled.
Comedian Boogie B identified as man shot dead in Rouses parking lot in New Orleans
Social media personality Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been identified as the man shot dead in front of the Rouses Market in New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a law enforcement source and a friend of the comedian. Montrell, 43, known for his series "New Orleans Hood History," in...
