Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts On Kansas State Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Kansas State Wildcats are 11-1 after playing its pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against West Virginia on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Wildcats at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily Fantasy...
MANHATTAN, KS
Nebraska Examiner

Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana

Editor’s note: story has been updated to include lawsuits naming financial advisor LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans. And Marshbanks’ financial advisor, Jesse Hill of Hickman, has been named in three civil lawsuits filed by financial institutions alleging fraud and intentional misrepresentation in obtaining […] The post Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
fox8live.com

Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

A killing on Bourbon Street

A man shot on Bourbon Street in an afternoon burst of violence has died of his injuries. The shooting was reported just before 2 o’clock this afternoon near the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking Our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor

Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled

NEW ORLEANS - Southwest Airlines is apologizing to employees and customers for an "unacceptable" situation leaving dozens of flights out of MSY canceled. The airline cites the winter storm that swept through the south over Christmas weekend as the reason for the cancellations. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, only 5 flights through Southwest were on time, with 38 others canceled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

