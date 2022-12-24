Read full article on original website
WNDU
Local 8-year-old donates 115 coats to those in need
RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County officials debrief on major winter storm over holiday weekend
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- St. Joseph County Officials met Wednesday morning to discuss the holiday storm that impacted thousands of folks throughout the area. Officials not only highlighted things that went well but areas where improvements can be made in the future. “Our plows were out. They were working...
WNDU
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
Volunteer firefighters, bystanders remove goose frozen to beach in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County volunteer firefighters freed a Canada Goose Monday near Lake Michigan. The goose was frozen in wet sand on the edge of Lake Michigan. Bystanders at Indiana Dunes State Park first spotted the bird. They tried to rescue it but needed more help. Crews arrived and […]
WNDU
Southwest Michigan philanthropist Steve Upton dies at 98
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The southwest Michigan community is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized supporters. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stephen Upton died Tuesday morning at the age of 98. Steve, who was known for his philanthropic efforts in southwest Michigan and...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites January 2023
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616. *This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households. Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last....
You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer
It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana non-profits host a Christmas Party to help kids in need with trauma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two non-profit organizations were working to brighten the Christmas spirit this year and hosted a party and gift giveaway for kids in Southern Indiana. For kids, there’s nothing like new toys, fresh bikes, and seeing Santa and his helpers. But the process for both Bobby’s...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Safety officials warn about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds
As the temperatures begin to rise frozen bodies of water will start to thaw making again making them dangerous to walk or fish on.
Fox11online.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Could See 60 Degree Temps by the End of the Week
If you’re tired of dealing with cold weather in Indiana, then this is probably welcome news to you… Jason Puma with the National Weather Service says the state is going through a warming trend all week. Many places will get high temperatures in the 50s by Thursday at the earliest.
WNDU
Outgoing St. Joseph County public servants honored at council meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outgoing county leaders were honored on behalf of the St. Joseph Common Council on Wednesday night. Six outgoing public servants were honored at Wednesday’s county council meeting. One of the council members called the mass exodus of civil servants a “Brian-Drain.”. Some of...
WNDU
ISP Lowell Post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents in northwest Indiana
The cold temperatures and snow were celebrated Monday by skiers and snowboarders here in Michiana, as Swiss Valley is finally open for the season!. Holiday plans back on schedule for travelers who experienced delays, cancelations. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christmas is back on for travelers that had their holiday plans...
Indiana moms led police to baby, kidnapping suspect from Ohio
INDIANAPOLIS — A chance encounter at a gas station and two determined moms helped lead police to a kidnapping suspect and missing baby. On Monday, Columbus police and IMPD confirmed two Indiana women helped end a multi-state search for an Ohio woman accused of stealing a car and kidnapping twin babies.
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
COVID hospitalizations in seniors rising, respiratory viruses remain high ahead of NYE
INDIANAPOLIS — "We have a lot of respiratory virus season left, so go out and do those things to prevent it because we don't know which direction these numbers are going to go," said Dr. Christopher Belcher, infection prevention medical director at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital. Christmas holiday...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
