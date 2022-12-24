ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNDU

Local 8-year-old donates 115 coats to those in need

RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
RIVERSIDE TOWNSHIP, MI
WNDU

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Southwest Michigan philanthropist Steve Upton dies at 98

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The southwest Michigan community is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized supporters. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stephen Upton died Tuesday morning at the age of 98. Steve, who was known for his philanthropic efforts in southwest Michigan and...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites January 2023

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616. *This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households. Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last....
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer

It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Could See 60 Degree Temps by the End of the Week

If you’re tired of dealing with cold weather in Indiana, then this is probably welcome news to you… Jason Puma with the National Weather Service says the state is going through a warming trend all week. Many places will get high temperatures in the 50s by Thursday at the earliest.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana moms led police to baby, kidnapping suspect from Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS — A chance encounter at a gas station and two determined moms helped lead police to a kidnapping suspect and missing baby. On Monday, Columbus police and IMPD confirmed two Indiana women helped end a multi-state search for an Ohio woman accused of stealing a car and kidnapping twin babies.
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
INDIANA STATE

