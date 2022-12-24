Read full article on original website
2022 Swammy Awards: Asian Male Of The Year – Hwang Sunwoo
After repeating as short course 200m free world champion, 19-year-old Hwang Sunwoo of South Korea is the 2022 Swammy Award winner for Asian Male of the Year. Archive photo via World Aquatics. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 ASIAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: HWANG...
Ilya Kharun Breaks Down Representing Canada, World Jr Records, and 1st Worlds Medals
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Into The History
In 2022, several swimmers became the first of their countries to win medals at major competitions, etching their name into the history books. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Year In Review edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. In...
How Ruta Meilutyte Went From Finals DQ to World Record & World Title
The 2012 Olympic champion goes deep into how getting DQ'ed in the 100 Breast was a wake-up call for why she was even competing again in the first place Current photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming....
ISL Says That There Will Be A 2023 Season In Instagram Comment
"ISL Season 4 is coming back in 2023! Stay tuned!🙌" the International Swimming League wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala. On Tuesday, the International Swimming League said in an Instagram comment that they would return in 2023 with a fourth competition season. This comment came under a post of an interview with Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga.
