I was born on Christmas. Here are the best and worst things about sharing a birthday with Jesus.

The author in his birthday/Christmas sweater. Cork Gaines

I was born on Christmas day, the rarest of birthdays (not counting February 29).

When most people hear that, their first reaction is always to feel sorry for me.

While I appreciate the sympathy, and there were some things I didn't like when I was younger, it is not all bad. There are actually some pretty good perks, especially now that I am older.

Getty Images

Good: I never have to work on my birthday.

How many people can say they have never worked on their birthday? I am lucky in that regard. In fact, I often get several days — or even longer — off from work. And while they are not for me, my birthday is often filled with parties and festivities. For the most part, I associate my birthday day with fun and happiness. Not bad, huh?

Getty Images

Bad: People learning about my birthday.

Every time I tell somebody my birth date or they look at my ID, I get the same reaction. They immediately look up and exclaim some variation of, "You're a Christmas baby! That must suck."

Getty Images

Good: Nobody ever forgets my birthday.

On the other hand, my family and friends never forget my birthday. While it may be the rarest of birthdays, it is also the easiest to remember.

Getty Images

Bad: OK, my 21st birthday was kinda lame.

Most college kids have a big celebration on their 21st birthday. For me, there was no going to the bars to celebrate with my friends. Instead, I was home with my family, a glass of wine, some board games, and in bed early.

Getty Images

Good: Spending time with loved ones.

It would be nice to hang out with my friends on my birthday more often. However, as I have gotten older, I have learned to appreciate how lucky I am to spend my birthday with my extended family every year.

Getty Images

Bad: One present for two occasions.

When I was younger, I got many Christmas presents wrapped in holiday paper with a birthday card attached. Looking back, it is silly to think that bothered me. But when you are a kid and don't know any better, it would feel like I was being robbed of a birthday present.

Getty Images

Good: More presents than I realized

I didn't realize this when I was a dumb kid, but I probably got more presents in the long run because there were so many extended family members at the house.

Getty Images

Bad: Jealous siblings and cousins.

It didn't matter if I got more presents in the long run or if I was really being getting screwed. My younger relatives were always jealous because I had more presents than them under the Christmas tree.

In addition, our family would have a second time of the day just for me to open birthday presents and get a cake. Now imagine you are a child on Christmas day, and there is one kid opening a bunch of gifts, and you aren't. I remember feeling a lot of guilt at times.

Good: I can wear this sweater every year.

Everybody loves the double meaning.

Getty Images

Bad: Waiting a full year for presents every year.

My sister has a birthday in the middle of the year, and I was always jealous that she only had to wait six months for presents.

Cork Gaines

Good and bad: Everybody has jokes.

Some are better than others. This one was pretty good.