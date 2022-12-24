ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop last-chance lululemon post-holiday specials now—get best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras

By Christine Persaud, Daniel Donabedian
 6 days ago
Shop last-chance lululemon post-holiday specials—save on best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras in the We Made Too Much section. Reviewed/lululemon

If you're hunting for some seriously stylish activewear to step into 2023 and help you crush your healthy New Year's resolutions, lululemon is here to help. We love lululemon leggings , and the cult-favorite brand is offering some insane end-of-year scores on leggings, hoodies, bras and more in the brand's We Made Too Much section. Keep scrolling to shop all the best lululemon athleisure and start 2023 in style.

Shop lululemon post-holiday specials

From $29 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric to $49 comfy men’s shirts , cozy sweatshirts and supportive sports bras, there are scores on just about everything lululemon has to offer. Here are the best ones we've found for men and women —just shop fast, the post-holiday specials end tonight, December 28 .

Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale: Shop huge deals on purses, totes and shoes for 2023

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale is live: Save an extra 25% on Free People, Zella, Nike and more

5 best lululemon finds

  1. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 (Save $39 to $99)
  2. lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, A-C Cup for $29 (Save $29)
  3. lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight for $59 (Save $39)
  4. lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Pant for $79 (Save $49)
  5. lululemon Women’s Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater for $89 (Save $59)

lululemon leggings

Shop women's lululemon leggings in the We Made Too Much section. lululemon

Shop women's lululemon post-holiday specials

lululemon men's clothing

Shop post-holiday specials on men's lululemon clothing today. lululemon

Shop men's lululemon post-holiday specials

lululemon sweatshirts and sweaters

Shop hoodies and sweatshirts for the winter season in the lululemon We Made Too Much section. lululemon

lululemon sports bras

Check out the best lululemon sports bras in the We Made Too Much section. lululemon

Shop lululemon post-holiday specials

