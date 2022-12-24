A Team Of Many Talents

One of your favorite Wizards can really.......find out here!

Kyle Kuzma has had a lot of fun so far this season with his looks! We've seen him walk through the NBA arenas like a runway with threads from all over the world!

Below are a few of our favorite looks from Kyle Kuzma so far this season! Let us know which was your favorite!

Kyle Kuzma's first look of the season was in an all black Balenciaga Jacket and matching black pants, hat and sunglasses.

You know what they say, if the person selling a product doesn't even use it, don't trust it! Well that's definitely not the case with Kyle Kuzma's new collection because he wears "Childhood Dreams" proudly!

Kyle Kuzma postgame 11/8/22 BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Also Kyle Kuzma doesn't just wear the garments he puts in the work for them too. Did you know Kuz can sew?

Yup! It was really cool to find out that Kuzma made the red leather pants he wore to the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 20th!

Kuz has never been afraid to show a little skin. On November 12th Kuzma wore a double-breasted Balenciaga suit jacket and Rick Owens jeans. while showing off the artwork tatted across his chest.

He also brought the toes out in his elastic heel strap sandals by BLUEMARBLE.

Recently Kuzma turned a lot of heads in his all white Burberry heart cut out ski mask, all white Off-White cannes cat-eye shades, all white 2019 Louis Vuitton Umhängetasche streamer bag.

We can't wait to see what other looks Kyle Kuzma brings as the season continues!

