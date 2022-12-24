CALL/TIMES BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Shea, Tolman & Lincoln primed to contend

Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Times
HARDWOOD CLASSROOM: With only basketball to focus on, now is time for Friars to improve
PROVIDENCE – Call it Basketball 101, the winter break version. The beauty of conducting such basketball-centric sessions at this time of year is that there’s no need to keep an eye on the clock. There are no classes or study hall to attend, hence if the Providence College coaching staff wishes to go over what happened in the last game, or the defensive/offensive philosophy of a future opponent, they have complete and total carte blanche.
Pawtucket Times
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD: PC's Croswell continues to dominate offensive glass
PROVIDENCE – Not all of the lessons that Ed Croswell has learned as a college basketball player have occurred in the classroom, or on the hardwood. According to KenPom’s ratings, the burly Providence forward currently ranks seventh nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (18.4). Croswell is no stranger to taking up residence near the top of said category. As a freshman at La Salle (Pa.) in 2019, Croswell led the country in the percentage devoted to offensive glass (18.1). A year later as a sophomore and still with the Explorers, Croswell finished third in offensive rebounding percentage (18.5).
Pawtucket Times
Stonehill plays Sacred Heart on 3-game road skid
Stonehill Skyhawks (4-10) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -4.5; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill travels to Sacred Heart looking to end its three-game road slide. The Pioneers have gone 3-2 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the NEC with 8.1 offensive rebounds...
WCVB
Mass. HS basketball team has Southwest flight to Florida tournament canceled
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school basketball team, who spent the year raising money to attend a tournament in Florida, had their flight canceled by Southwest Airlines, one of the thousands scrubbed by the airline in recent days. Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on Tuesday, which...
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
Turnto10.com
Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022
A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Departure of Police Chief Clements Is a Big Loss for City
Hugh Clements took over as Police Chief in Providence in July of 2011. He was first named acting chief after a GoLocal exposé uncovered former Police Chief Dean Esserman had hosted a party at his home, allowing high school students to drink and more. Clements was first named acting...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home
(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sophia Academy Names New Head, Dubés Retire, St. Elizabeth Award
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Sophia Academy Names New Head. Sophia Academy, an independent all-girls middle school in Providence (grades 5-8), recently announced Marie D....
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River Police Commissioner, boxer, founder of PAL, Nero Farias passes away
Fall River – Nero Farias, age 92, passed away suddenly at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Agostinho and Marianna (Pimental) Farias. He was the loving husband of Grace (Moniz) Farias for 38 years. Nero was...
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
End-of-year Mega Millions jackpot hits $640M
You have the chance to end 2022 as a millionaire.
newportthisweek.com
Winning Artwork for Middletown Holiday Cards Celebrated
The Town of Middletown celebrated with the winners of the “Holiday Card Art” contest last week. At an intimate gathering Dec. 21 in Town Hall, Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and others applauded everyone who participated in this year’s event, which featured a “Middletown Landmarks” around the holidays theme.
Yawgoo Valley Ski Area is open for the season
There may not be snow on the ground if you look outside, but Yawgoo Valley Ski Area is officially open for the season!
Turnto10.com
Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence
(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
