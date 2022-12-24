CALL/TIMES BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Shea, Tolman & Lincoln primed to contend

PROVIDENCE – Not all of the lessons that Ed Croswell has learned as a college basketball player have occurred in the classroom, or on the hardwood. According to KenPom’s ratings, the burly Providence forward currently ranks seventh nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (18.4). Croswell is no stranger to taking up residence near the top of said category. As a freshman at La Salle (Pa.) in 2019, Croswell led the country in the percentage devoted to offensive glass (18.1). A year later as a sophomore and still with the Explorers, Croswell finished third in offensive rebounding percentage (18.5).

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO