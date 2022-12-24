RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is asking Duke Energy for a report on rolling blackouts during the extreme cold. Tens of thousands across the Carolinas lost power during extremely cold temperatures over the holiday weekend. In a news release Saturday, Dec. 24, Duke Energy said that due to "the extreme cold temperatures and subsequent demand for power around much of the nation" that it would be "implementing load shedding steps that include interruptions in service," including temporary rotating outages.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO