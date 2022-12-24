ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

'I'm deeply concerned' Gov. Cooper asks Duke Energy for report following rotating outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is asking Duke Energy for a report on rolling blackouts during the extreme cold. Tens of thousands across the Carolinas lost power during extremely cold temperatures over the holiday weekend. In a news release Saturday, Dec. 24, Duke Energy said that due to "the extreme cold temperatures and subsequent demand for power around much of the nation" that it would be "implementing load shedding steps that include interruptions in service," including temporary rotating outages.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy