WLOS.com
2022 in Review: A look at this year's top stories from across Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From snowstorms to high winds, heartbreak to harrowing tales, it's been a year full of major headlines across Western North Carolina. Here's a look at the top viewed stories from each month. JANUARY. The year started off with a major snowstorm for many across the...
WLOS.com
'I'm deeply concerned' Gov. Cooper asks Duke Energy for report following rotating outages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is asking Duke Energy for a report on rolling blackouts during the extreme cold. Tens of thousands across the Carolinas lost power during extremely cold temperatures over the holiday weekend. In a news release Saturday, Dec. 24, Duke Energy said that due to "the extreme cold temperatures and subsequent demand for power around much of the nation" that it would be "implementing load shedding steps that include interruptions in service," including temporary rotating outages.
WLOS.com
SCDMV transactions paused during statewide network outage
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles say a statewide network outage is affecting transactions Wednesday. "All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time," officials said in a statement. They are...
