EXPLAINER: Kansas' Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban

TOPEKA, KAN. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control on Wednesday, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app. Kelly's action came five days after Congress approved the $1.7 trillion...
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Charlotte Observer/Raleigh New & Observer. December 23, 2022. Editorial: A new GOP star may be rising, and it’s bad news for North Carolina. Almost everything North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop does seems to be about attention. Running television ads that depict Democrats as inflatable clowns. Mocking women at congressional...
NC lawmakers call for TikTok ban on state devices

An influential pair of North Carolina legislators called on Gov. Roy Cooper Wednesday to follow the lead of the U.S. Congress, and a number of governors around the country, in banning TikTok, a social media app owned by company based in China, from state government devices. State reps. Jason Saine...
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws

State lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Hundreds became law. Even with proponents of Trump's election lies roundly defeated during this year's midterms, advocates on both sides of...
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near Colorado’s...
Plan to outline NC's goals for electric power

The so-called Carbon Plan is an agreement between state regulators and Duke Energy on how to meet lower emission targets for greenhouse gases. The so-called Carbon Plan is an agreement between state regulators and Duke Energy on how to meet lower emission targets for greenhouse gases. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Richard...
Whale Watch Week returns in-person in Oregon after pandemic

PORTLAND, ORE. — Whale Watch Week in Oregon returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday, drawing visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual gray whale migration to the state's coastline. By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the Whale Watching...
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, LA. — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a...
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies

NORCO, CALIF. — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a later...
