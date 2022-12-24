Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: Kansas' Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban
TOPEKA, KAN. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control on Wednesday, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app. Kelly's action came five days after Congress approved the $1.7 trillion...
CHARLES HOMANS, JAZMINE ULLOA & BLAKE HOUNSHELL: How worst fears for democracy were averted in 2022
EDITOR'S NOTE: Charles Homans covers politics for The New York Times and the Times Magazine. Jazmine Ulloa covers national politics from Washington. Blake Hounshell is the editor of the On Politics newsletter. He previously was managing editor for Washington and politics at Politico. Not long ago, Joe Mohler would have...
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Charlotte Observer/Raleigh New & Observer. December 23, 2022. Editorial: A new GOP star may be rising, and it’s bad news for North Carolina. Almost everything North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop does seems to be about attention. Running television ads that depict Democrats as inflatable clowns. Mocking women at congressional...
NC lawmakers call for TikTok ban on state devices
An influential pair of North Carolina legislators called on Gov. Roy Cooper Wednesday to follow the lead of the U.S. Congress, and a number of governors around the country, in banning TikTok, a social media app owned by company based in China, from state government devices. State reps. Jason Saine...
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
State lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Hundreds became law. Even with proponents of Trump's election lies roundly defeated during this year's midterms, advocates on both sides of...
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for...
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near Colorado’s...
What will you remember about 2022? Mass shooting, life-saving traveler, cost of gas and homeownership among 2022's most viewed
The top stories of 2022 are a reflection of the ups and downs in North Carolina over the past 12 months. From one of the worst mass shootings in NC history to a Cary man saving a woman's life on a Frontier Airlines flight, 2022 has been a year in the news that will remain in people's minds for a very long time.
Power grid expert: 'Clearly something wrong' with Duke need for rolling blackouts
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy's decision to resort to rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve is a signal something was wrong with the utility's cold weather plan, a researcher who studies the power grid said. Liza Reed is electricity transmission research manager with the Niskanen Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think...
NC's soon-to-be unveiled Carbon Plan to set goals, guidelines for moving to greener energy sources
RALEIGH, N.C. — A plan set to be released this week will control the future of electric power in North Carolina. The so-called Carbon Plan is an agreement between state regulators and Duke Energy on how to meet lower emission targets for greenhouse gases. That plan is expected by...
Plan to outline NC's goals for electric power
The so-called Carbon Plan is an agreement between state regulators and Duke Energy on how to meet lower emission targets for greenhouse gases. The so-called Carbon Plan is an agreement between state regulators and Duke Energy on how to meet lower emission targets for greenhouse gases. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Richard...
Whale Watch Week returns in-person in Oregon after pandemic
PORTLAND, ORE. — Whale Watch Week in Oregon returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday, drawing visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual gray whale migration to the state's coastline. By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the Whale Watching...
NC gas tax bumping up, state income taxes going down in 2023
North Carolina's gasoline tax will go up 2 cents a gallon come January 1, while the state's personal income tax rate drops a bit. The franchise tax that businesses pay will be simplified as well in the new year as tax policies that the General Assembly voted through over the last few years take effect.
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, LA. — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a...
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
NORCO, CALIF. — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a later...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0