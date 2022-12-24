Read full article on original website
thepostnewspaper.net
In Memoriam: Ron Crowder, Sr.
Ronald Lee Crowder, Sr., of La Marque, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in League City, Texas at the age of 74. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Galveston, Texas to James and Ann Crowder. Ron was very active in many organizations throughout his life. Ron...
thepostnewspaper.net
Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe
Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe both signed letters of commitment on National Signing Day. Orta will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos while Mabe will stay nearby after committing to Houston’s St. Thomas University. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty furniture store makes dreams come true for Christmas
Dream Furniture in Liberty surprised a local family on Dec. 23 by providing new furniture, presents and a fully-decorated Christmas tree, and organizing the donation of bicycles and food from other local businesses. Guadalupe Vargas was home watching television with his kids with the Dream Furniture crew showed up unexpectedly...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
thepostnewspaper.net
Friendswood Rotary Club Raises $4,680 in Inaugural 12X12 Art Auction
The Friendswood Rotary Club completed its inaugural 12X12 Art Auction on December 9 which. raised $4,680 to fund fine arts grants in Friendswood ISD (FISD) through the Friendswood ISD. Education Foundation (FEF). The goal of the project was to feature the gifts of the artists of today while investing in...
thepostnewspaper.net
Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond
Be sure to save the date, January 28, 2023 for the Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond, located at 6415 Carver Park Ave. in Texas City. This is a free event for children to learn how to fish. We will provide fishing rods/reels and free hot dogs for the first 150 people. Children need to be accompanied by adults. Hope to see you there!! For more information, call 409-948-3111.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Lyle Lovett Wrote For Other Artists—Including Nanci Griffith
Houston-born 64-year-old Lyle Lovett is one of Texas’ favorite sons—and favorite songwriters. The man who released his latest LP, 12th of June, in May, is considered a living legend for his smooth rock- and blues-influenced tunes. He’s a product of Americana, able to strum heart-melting numbers on an acoustic as an old fiddle plays in accompaniment. Thought of often as country, he’s more like an amalgam of folk, blues, swing, jazz, and even gospel. Ironed out by his country-western croon.
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 26 to January 1, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 26 through New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town.
cw39.com
The best desserts in Houston, according to Houston Food Blogger
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed. He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
postnewsgroup.com
Exclusive Interview: TSU Police Chief Mary Young
Lawsuit filed by Attorney Ben Hall, who says TSU has broken Texas state law with the handling of first female police chief at the University. Just when we thought the public issues surrounding Texas Southern University (TSU) had become a thing of the past, here comes another unnecessary situation that has negatively thrust the only HBCU in the city of Houston into the public spotlight.
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
foxsanantonio.com
Baylor College of Medicine owes $12 million to woman who suffered complications
HOUSTON - A woman went into surgery for a herniated disc and suffered brain damage after being released from a hospital and is being awarded nearly $12 million by a Harris County jury. Genny Silverthorne underwent anterior spinal surgery on her neck at the Baylor College of Medicine. While in...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Family says man was 'ambushed' and executed over $500 car repair bill days before Christmas
"Santa showed up, but daddy didn't," the victim's family told ABC13. They say a customer was angry about their $500 car repair bill, money he used for holiday shopping.
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
kingwood.com
Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in
Town Center Park in Kingwood to Start Holding Friday Markets in the Park Twice Per Month. Beginning in January, Town Center Park in Kingwood will hold Friday in the Park twice a month. It will run from 4pm to 8pm and will include craft vendors, home bakers and entertainment. They are hoping to feature up and coming local artists who would like some exposure and they are also working on some other very exciting options. The website is open for registration .
