Houston-born 64-year-old Lyle Lovett is one of Texas’ favorite sons—and favorite songwriters. The man who released his latest LP, 12th of June, in May, is considered a living legend for his smooth rock- and blues-influenced tunes. He’s a product of Americana, able to strum heart-melting numbers on an acoustic as an old fiddle plays in accompaniment. Thought of often as country, he’s more like an amalgam of folk, blues, swing, jazz, and even gospel. Ironed out by his country-western croon.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO