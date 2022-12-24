ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NFL Week 16 anytime TD scorer picks: Predictions for Saturday and Sunday

By Erich Richter
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4c4i_0jtY2cPQ00

The frolicking, magical Christmas season only got more joyous when the NFL implored an unheralded football schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

With 14 games between Saturday and Sunday for Week 16, we have plenty of players that will get in the end zone during the action-packed weekend.

But where should your money go? Sure, Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown against the gaping Packers defense would surely appear to be likely. But at -200 odds on FanDuel ? No thanks.

Let’s find some real value this weekend with our Week 16 anytime TD scorer prop picks for Saturday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVGz0_0jtY2cPQ00
Getty Images
Week 16 anytime TD scorer predictions and picks Saturday, Christmas Eve picks Justin Fields anytime touchdown scorer vs. Bills +200 ( FanDuel )

Weather is going to be nice and chilly on Saturday afternoon in Chicago. But does that matter for rushing props? Not quite. Take into account that Fields has scored seven rushing touchdowns in his last seven games – including six straight before last week when he nearly found pay dirt again, but stepped out of bounds.

Still, the Ohio State product ran for 95 yards last week against an equally solid defense in Philadelphia and faces a run defense that allowed Raheem Mostert to gash them for 136 yards on 17 carries,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMu7z_0jtY2cPQ00
Getty Images
Josh Allen anytime TD scorer vs. Bears +175 ( BetMGM )

In the last eight weeks, no defense has given up more rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than the Chicago Bears. Why this prop comes in at +175 is a bit shocking. Sure, the temperature for the game will be below 10 with wind chill, but that shouldn’t really affect the run game from Buffalo. The value here is at BetMGM ; most other sports betting apps come in at +130 or worse.

Noah Fant anytime TD scorer vs. Chiefs +450 ( WynnBet )

At the time of writing, the best odds on this anytime touchdown scorer prop is on WynnBet at +450. For one, Tyler Lockett is out for the Seahawks in a borderline must-win game. Fant has been a big part of the offense for the Seahawks of late, resulting in two touchdowns in his last three games.

Betting on the NFL?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xzmrr_0jtY2cPQ00
Romeo Doubs
Getty Images
NFL Sunday Christmas Day picks Romeo Doubs anytime TD scorer +425 ( DraftKings )

This is the best line for Doubs by a mile at +425; it’s a great spot to target. The Dolphins haven’t allowed very many touchdowns to opposing receivers, but that’s often luck-based and says a lot about their opponents. Doubs operated as a near-target hog on limited snaps for the Packers. His five catches on six targets for 55 yards were quite impressive – especially since his lone non-catch was in the end zone.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Is Trending Following Monday's Coaching Firing

Nathaniel Hackett's 15-game run with the Broncos was giving football fans Urban Meyer vibes on social media Monday. After the failed first-year head coach was fired by Denver, Meyer's name began to trend on Twitter. "Less-than-one-and-done NFL head coaches since 1970: Bobby Petrino (2007 Falcons), Urban Meyer (2021 Jags), Nathaniel...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Yardbarker

Micah Parsons explained Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles after game

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game. The issued stemmed from some comments Parsons made two weeks ago. Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen excluded from Tom Brady’s Christmas shoutout after Buccaneers’ win

Tom Brady expressed gratitude for his loved ones Sunday after the Buccaneers’ overtime win against the Cardinals, but there was one conspicuous omission. When taking part in a postgame interview with Melissa Stark on “Sunday Night Football,” the Buccaneers quarterback gave his parents, siblings and children a Christmas Day shoutout. He did not mention ex-wife Gisele Bündchen roughly two months after their divorce. “Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon,” Brady said. Brady, 45, announced in October that he and Bündchen, 42, had called it...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Tom Brady has made one retirement decision: ‘That’s it for me’

It seems Tom Brady is going to take his time in deciding when he wants to hang up his cleats — again. The Buccaneers quarterback, who was at the center of a dizzying retirement chapter earlier this year, was asked Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” if he’s thought about calling it a career as speculation surrounding his future in the league continues to mount. “Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said. Although the 45-year-old signal-caller said he doesn’t contemplate retirement, when Brady chooses to...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear

Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, gets playful with Ciara post ahead of Rams’ blowout win over Broncos

Kelly Stafford had some fun on social media ahead of the Rams’ Christmas Day blowout over the Broncos. In a post shared Sunday on her Instagram Stories, Kelly — who is the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — posted a playful shot of herself in Christmas pajamas alongside a glammed-up Santa photo of Ciara, who has been married to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016. “Win, lose, or draw .. it’s safe to say both qbs are winning today,” Kelly captioned the post, even tagging Stafford, 34, for her photo credit. Although the 2022 season has been a year to forget...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Davante Adams addresses Derek Carr benching while facing uncertain Raiders future

Davante Adams addressed the benching of Derek Carr. Adams engineered a trade away from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to play with Carr and the Raiders last offseason. Adams had played with Carr in college at Fresno State, and mused at the time that he was leaving one future Hall of Fame quarterback for another. On Wednesday, Carr was benched by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for the remainder of the season and his future with the franchise is uncertain. “I’m not gonna sit here and go on and on but obviously I support my guy,” Adams told reporters on Wednesday. “We gotta...
BlueDevilCountry

Announcer calls for retaliation against Grayson Allen

Midway through the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Duke basketball product Grayson Allen tried to set a screen for Bucks forward Wesley Matthews near the top of the key. RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Adoree Jackson’s next life wish is green light to help Giants in critical game

Adoree’ Jackson thinks he was in the fourth grade when he wrote his 10 Wishes in a notebook: 1. Job/career: Professional ballplayer. 2. Salary: $1.8 million. 3. Family: Wife & two kids. 4. Dreams: To be known as the GREATEST. 5. Home: Something decked out. 6. Car: 64 impala & a Viper. 7. Love: Somebody who wants me for me & not my skills. 8. Fit: Stay in shape not to buff. 9. Successful: Make all my dreams come true. 10. Graduate: Have a good education & full ride scholarship. “I got some of ’em checked off,” Jackson told The Post on Wednesday. Jackson’s 11th wish now is to return for Sunday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Fantasy football Week 17 start ‘em sit ‘em: Tyler Allgeier, Josh Jacobs

The Post’s Drew Loftis breaks down his favorite start-sit options for Week 17 of the NFL season. Calling for sunshine  Nick Foles QB, Colts  Assuming any teams streaming QBs have been eliminated, but maybe there are some Jalen Hurt squads out there still alive. Foles has thrived in the backup role in the past.  Khalil Herbert RB, Bears  Got limited work Sunday after missing four games with a hip injury. Expect workload to increase, facing a Lions team that gave up 100-plus to two different Panthers RBs in the first half.  Zonovan Knight RB, Jets  Only the Texans were worse against opposing RBs than the Seahawks through the...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Robert Saleh’s mentor Pete Carroll is now standing in Jets’ way

Robert Saleh has been growing on the job since he was hired before last season to turn a desperate Jets franchise around, change its culture, deliver it playoff berths and compete for championships. On Sunday in Seattle, Saleh will — for the first time as a head coach — coach against one of the men who’s been most influential on his NFL coaching career, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. In one of the many cool twists of fate the NFL seems to deliver on a regular basis, Saleh’s Jets absolutely, positively have to defeat the Seahawks at Lumen Field or else. Or else...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy